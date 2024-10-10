17.7 C
World

Fun Times in NYC – Former Governor and Son Brutally Beaten

NEW YORK CITY - USA - Former Governor David Patterson and his son were brutally beaten whilst walking their dog.

By Rick O'Shea
Looks like New York City is slowly catching up with Sadiq Khan’s London, as the blind former Governor David Patterson and his son were brutally beaten within an inch of their lives by a pack of thugs. Two of the assailants were NYC Housing Officers, which was a nice touch.

The frenzied beating was captured on camera, as is the case these days, and immediately posted on social networks.

Just like in London, walking your dog can be a life-changing experience, but at least in New York they don’t use machetes and zombie knives like they do over here.

In some areas of London, simply going to your local shop to buy a loaf of bread can result in a 6-inch kitchen knife in your liver, and ambulances can take hours to get to you, if at all.

The distinct difference between London and New York City is that one resembles a butcher’s shop and the other a meat tenderising joint.

