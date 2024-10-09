World War 3 Update: US CENTCOM General Preparing Israel For Iran Strikes

When one of the highest ranking generals in the US military visits Israel to plan for coordinated air strikes on crucial Iranian targets, you better sit the fuck up in your chair. General Michael Kurilla, who is in charge of US Central Command (CENTCOM), is now in Israel to work with the Israeli military and plan a military attack on Iran.

No longer will the Iranian can be kicked down the road, now is the time to attack this Persian Paper Tiger, because essentially speaking Iran still has their foot firmly pressed in yesterday’s technology and their infrastructure is decades behind the West.

Preparing to strike Iran: US General Kurilla, the head of CENTCOM, will be arriving in Israel in next 24 hours, @ynetalerts reports; he is expected to coordinate Israel’s retaliation for Iran’s missile assault. https://t.co/h2cI6lwpGV — Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) October 5, 2024

Iran has been the instigator of nearly all conflict and terror in the Middle East, which using its multiple terrorist proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah, along with the Houthis, and Syrian Assad regime, and Shiite Iraqi factions, has been the cause of multiple destabilising conflagrations.

Now is the time to address this Iranian problem, which has been a constant thorn in the side of any form of peace process within the troubled region.

After the recent Iranian barrage of over 500 ballistic missiles fired at Israeli capital city Tel Aviv, the Israelis have quite rightly had enough, and will now probably eradicate most of the infrastructure of Iran so it cannot function as a coherent, capable force any more. Oil fields, processing plants will most certainly be targeted, but obviously the target list is Top Secret.

What can we expect from this initial air operation? It would not be prudent to speculate on events that have not occurred yet, but it would possibly cripple the Iranian regime, after all that would be the goal, would it not?

Escalation, is there any chance of it? Not if the Israelis complete the operation properly, and break down the Iranian regime’s ability to function. Ideally, a full ground invasion would be the best option including US and Israeli troops after the air operation, but this is obviously highly unlikely due to possible blockage from the US Congress. The Iranians may try something in the Straits of Hormuz, and even in Western cities, where they reportedly have many spy sleeper cells ready and waiting to act.