Paper Tiger Iran Could be Shut Down in One Week

Despite developing many different types of drones with stolen plans from Western countries and Western acquired templates sold by China, as well as exuding some form of technological progress, Iran is still a paper tiger, and could be shut down as a functioning country within a week.

The Shi’ite Islamic dictatorship is close to developing atomic armaments, thanks to the apathy and laziness of the Biden administration. Their laziness, and sloppy affairs were witnessed only too well during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal which resulted in hundreds of billions worth of US hardware, explosives, weapons being left to the Taliban and other terrorist factions. The Biden administration has appeased the Iranian regime and emboldened them to do as they please without consequence, as well as continue to enrich their uranium program.

The Biden administration renewed a sanctions waiver on March 13 that grants Iran access to $10 billion in previously escrowed funds. The waiver, which allows the Islamic Republic to use electricity revenue from Iraq for budget support and debt repayment.

Of course, appeasement of the Iranian regime started with the Obama administration and is now continuing on with the disastrous Biden regime. Iran’s hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013 by the irresponsibly negligent Obama administration, and they were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Iran then went on a terror spree, funded by the money from Obama’s insane deal, and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq. Under Trump, none of this nonsense was allowed to occur, but Trump must be discounted at all times because he is a pariah in the eyes of the controlling socialist factions in America and the Western World.

Wishing upon apocalypse

Khameini and many of the Iranian hierarchy have apocalyptic beliefs rooted in Shi’ite Islamic scripture. The Hidden – or Twelfth – Imam plays a dominant role in one specific form of Shi’ite Islamic theology, called “Twelverism,” which happens to be the primary belief system of Iran’s leadership. There is a messianic belief that at the end of days, the Hidden Imam will appear in the midst of a violent apocalyptic scenario played out on a battleground stained with infidels’ blood. In other words, the Iranian Mullah’s welcome their own destruction, as long as they take others with them (specifically Israel).

Coordinated mass strikes

Essentially, disabling Iran’s ability to function can be achieved in a number of steps. First, all communications, utilities, power, water, and transport centres should be destroyed beyond immediate repair. All military sites should be liquidated, including underground facilities utilising bunker buster bombs. All uranium enrichment and nuclear sites should be destroyed. All airports, runways, and shipping ports should be destroyed. All oil refinery and processing plants should be completely destroyed. All governmental, religious facilities should be destroyed, along with all media facilities.

If there are attempts to block the Straits of Hormuz, the Iranian naval vessels should be eliminated, as all other Iranian military movement that is attempted within or without the country. Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria should be destroyed with extreme prejudice so they are no longer a threat to anyone.

Coordinated missile strikes would be conducted on a 24-hour basis until the mission is complete.

Unfortunately, this is the only way to deal with an entity that has vowed to completely wipe an entire nation and its people from the earth.

It is hoped that after the mission is complete, the people of Iran will embrace their freedom from the fascist religious extremist Mullahs, but ultimately that is up to them. If they repeat their allegiance to the insane regime of Mullahs, then they will be taken back once again with other strikes until they eventually realise the futility of their ways.