17.7 C
London
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldAnd it Begins: Iran Officially at "War" With Israel!
World

And it Begins: Iran Officially at “War” With Israel!

TEL AVIV - Israel - Iran has launched a barrage of 500 ballistic missiles into the capital of Israel as all-out war escalates in the region.

Daily Squib
By Mors ab alto

-

0

Iran has fired 500 ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv. The Israeli Iron Dome malfunctioned under the deluge, with many rockets from Iran hitting residential areas. As of now, there are no mentions of Israeli civilian casualties. Earlier on in the day, Hezbollah targeted the Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv with rockets in response to Israel’s incursion into Southern Lebanon.

Iranian sleeper cell members conducted a mass shooting, killing six people near the Jaffa border, before the Iranian missiles started falling across the city.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, there were mass celebrations in the streets as news of the Iranian missile attacks filtered through. Palestinians were seen cheering wildly as they wished death upon all Jews in the region.

We are living in Biden’s world, a world of utter fucking chaos and war. The absolute incompetence of that vegetable in the White House is an astonishing detriment to the validity of the entire United States as a global power.

Not only is Biden a disgrace to the flag of the United States, but he is a disgrace to the security of the entire globe. His negligence and total apathy is why Iran is now at open war with Israel.

Escalation? The time for “diplomacy” has long passed, and it was never attempted in the first place by the ineffectual, impotent Biden administration.

The antisemitic Labour government is just as implicit by their insane decision to limit arms sales to Israel and David Lammy, a man who obviously detests Israel and Jews, is also as guilty of negligence as much as the Biden White House.

Israel will now attack Iran, then Iran will attack Israel again and so on…all the while, the US and UK will beg Israel to kick the can down the road again making the situation a lot worse than it already is.

Joy and tremendous happiness has descended on Gaza and all Palestinians today. The streets are teaming with jubilation and felicitation.

Henry Kissinger: “If You Can’t Hear the Drums of War You Must Be Deaf”

Henry Kissinger: “The Delightful Drums of War Beat Louder Every Day”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Lebanon Invasion: What Chance Does Hezbollah Have With No Air Superiority?
Daily Squib
Mors ab altohttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
World

Brave Black MP Says Things White English MPs Too Scared to Say

Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s PR Executive Praises Her Wonderful Character

World

World War Three News For This Week

World

Idiots in Charge Don’t Realise That Iran is the Centre of Middle East Problems

Entertainment

Latest TikTok Trend – “Galaxy Gas”

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.