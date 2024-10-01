And it Begins: Iran Officially at “War” With Israel!

Iran has fired 500 ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv. The Israeli Iron Dome malfunctioned under the deluge, with many rockets from Iran hitting residential areas. As of now, there are no mentions of Israeli civilian casualties. Earlier on in the day, Hezbollah targeted the Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv with rockets in response to Israel’s incursion into Southern Lebanon.

Iranian sleeper cell members conducted a mass shooting, killing six people near the Jaffa border, before the Iranian missiles started falling across the city.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, there were mass celebrations in the streets as news of the Iranian missile attacks filtered through. Palestinians were seen cheering wildly as they wished death upon all Jews in the region.

We are living in Biden’s world, a world of utter fucking chaos and war. The absolute incompetence of that vegetable in the White House is an astonishing detriment to the validity of the entire United States as a global power.

Not only is Biden a disgrace to the flag of the United States, but he is a disgrace to the security of the entire globe. His negligence and total apathy is why Iran is now at open war with Israel.

Celebrations in Gaza after Iran’s response and the massive strike on Israel. pic.twitter.com/6EG0SOdVWI — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 1, 2024

Escalation? The time for “diplomacy” has long passed, and it was never attempted in the first place by the ineffectual, impotent Biden administration.

The antisemitic Labour government is just as implicit by their insane decision to limit arms sales to Israel and David Lammy, a man who obviously detests Israel and Jews, is also as guilty of negligence as much as the Biden White House.

Israel will now attack Iran, then Iran will attack Israel again and so on…all the while, the US and UK will beg Israel to kick the can down the road again making the situation a lot worse than it already is.

Joy and tremendous happiness has descended on Gaza and all Palestinians today. The streets are teaming with jubilation and felicitation.

