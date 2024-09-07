17.7 C
World

Hamas Terrorist Group Praises Labour For Stopping Arms to Israel

LONDON - England - The Hamas terrorist group has openly praised David Lammy and the Labour Party for stopping arms to Israel.

Hamas holds military parade
(INT) Hamas praises Britain's Labour Party and Foreign Secretary for stopping some arms sales to Israel therefore helping in Israel's demise.

Labour MPs were today wallowing in praise from the terrorist group Hamas for stopping arms shipments to Israel, a tiny country surrounded by Arabs and Persians who want them completely wiped off the face of the earth. Labour Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s decision to restrict arms exports to Israel was praised by Hamas, who wished to give him the Medal of Terror, a special honour bestowed upon those who support terrorist groups like Hamas.

“When we kidnapped those Jews and tortured and murdered them, we know David Lammy was cheering us on, just like all those far-left liberals in the West. They were cheering from the Labour HQ as our beloved terrorist operatives burned Jewish babies alive in ovens and butchered entire families. By restricting crucial arms to Israel, this will help us, Hamas, to achieve our ultimate goal — to wipe Israel off the map. We also know that the blacks hate Jewish people with a vengeance, and this is why they play the ‘knockout game‘ with them by sucker punching them from behind in the streets. When Labour came to power in the England, we knew that they would support us. We are grateful to Keir Starmer, Jeremy Corbyn and David Lammy who like the entire Labour Party supports terror and the Hamas genocidal cry of “From the River to the Sea” which vows that one day all Jews in Israel will be murdered in cold blood. Thank you, David Lammy, thank you, Labour!”

