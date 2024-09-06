State of the World News Round-up – 6th September 2024

Daily Squib World News Round-up

Hunter Biden is Guilty of Tax Evasion

Hunter Biden has opted to plead guilty in his federal tax evasion case, as opposed to pursuing an Alford plea, which acknowledges the prosecution’s likely success but maintains his innocence. The plea change comes as the trial was about to commence in Los Angeles federal court. Hunter Biden faces charges of failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes over four years, a period during which he has cited struggles with drug addiction. This trial is his second this year, but its political impact may be less significant now that his father, President Joe Biden, has withdrawn from the presidential race and is a lame duck president. Prosecutors plan to highlight personal and financial issues in their case, including alleged lobbying for a Romanian oligarch. Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison if convicted. He was previously convicted in a firearms case related to his drug use, with sentencing expected in November.

Trump Proposes Cleaning Out “The Swamp” With Efficiency Commission Led by Elon Musk

Donald Trump has announced his intention to create a government efficiency commission led by tech billionaire Elon Musk if re-elected. The commission would focus on auditing federal spending, eliminating fraud, and cutting unnecessary expenses. Musk, known for his cost-cutting measures at SpaceX and X, has expressed willingness to serve without pay. Trump also reiterated his proposals to cut corporate tax rates and position the US as a leader in cryptocurrency. This announcement comes amidst Kamala Harris’s recent economic policy proposals, which include a smaller capital gains tax increase than President Biden’s plan.

Democrats Charge Former Russian Trump Adviser Over Russian Influence

The US Department of Justice has charged Dimitri Simes, a former adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, with working for a sanctioned Russian TV network and laundering illegal payments. Simes allegedly continued working for Channel One Russia despite being informed of the criminal nature of such work under US sanctions. He reportedly received over $1 million and other benefits for his work. Simes, who had advised Trump on foreign policy, faces significant legal repercussions for his alleged actions.

Navy Chiefs Whacked For Installing Illegal Wi-Fi on Warship to Watch Porn

Former Command Senior Chief Grisel Marrero and other Navy chiefs conspired to secretly install a Starlink satellite dish on a ship, creating an unauthorized Wi-Fi network named “STINKY.” This network allowed senior enlisted personnel to access the internet during deployment, and the cost was covered using a debit card from the Chief Petty Officer Association. This unauthorized installation represents a significant breach of naval protocols.

Daily Squib World News Round-up Once in Awhile

German Unemployment Crisis

Germany is experiencing a slow-burning jobs crisis, with its unemployment rate rising from a historic low of 4.9% in 2019 to 6% currently. The rise is attributed to the country’s struggle with the transition to electric vehicles and a decline in high-skilled roles. Employee protection rules complicate layoffs, masking underlying employment issues. Analysts warn that job cuts among major German companies are at their highest since the financial crisis, signaling a worsening labor market situation.

Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Trumped Up Democrat Election Interference Charges

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to revised federal charges of election interference. The new indictment, filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, excludes allegations of pressuring the Justice Department but retains other charges. Trump’s legal team argues that his actions fall under presidential immunity for official duties. Judge Tanya Chutkan will determine how the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity affects the case, which may not proceed to trial before the upcoming presidential election.

Ukraine Develops Modern Tech for WWII Secret Weapon

Ukraine has adapted World War II-era technology to create a laser proximity fuze for drone bombs, enhancing their effectiveness in the conflict with Russia. This new technology allows for precise airburst detonations and is both affordable and locally produced, potentially increasing the impact of Ukrainian drone strikes.

Nightmare For UK as Macron Appoints Michel Barnier as Prime Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Michel Barnier, the former Brexit negotiator, as the new prime minister. Barnier, a conservative, must now secure the confidence of a divided National Assembly. This appointment follows a period of caretaker government and political wrangling after July’s snap elections, which resulted in no single party achieving a majority.

RIP-OFF BRITAIN: Ticketmaster Investigated Over Oasis Reunion Ticket Scam

Britain’s competition watchdog is investigating Ticketmaster for potential breaches of consumer protection laws related to the sale of Oasis reunion tickets. Fans reported significant price increases due to dynamic pricing, leading to prices up to £350 ($430). The investigation comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Ticketmaster, including issues from last year’s Taylor Swift ticket sales.

Gunman Shot Dead Near Israeli Consulate in Munich

German police shot and killed a gunman near the Israeli consulate in Munich during a memorial service marking the anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics attack. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has described the incident as a “terror attack.” The investigation is ongoing, with authorities looking into the gunman’s motives and plans for the consulate.

Daily Squib World News Round-up

Harris Wants Smaller Capital Gains Tax Rise Contradicting Biden

US Vice President Kamala Harris has proposed a more modest increase to the capital gains tax than President Joe Biden, marking a shift from one of his key policies. While Biden’s 2025 budget proposed raising the top tax from 24% to 40%, Harris suggests a hike to 28%, which she believes is more reasonable. Additionally, Harris is in favor of increasing corporate tax rates from 21% to 28%.

As the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris continues to position herself as a moderate. Her platform includes tax cuts for small businesses and expansions of the child tax credit. Harris has also emphasized patriotism, law and order, and military support in an effort to bolster her centrist appeal. This strategy seems to be working, as Republican figure Liz Cheney has recently endorsed her.

Ugandan Olympic Runner Tragically Dies After Being Immolated by Ex-Boyfriend

Ugandan Olympic marathon runner Rebecca Cheptegei tragically died in a Kenyan hospital after being set on fire by her ex-boyfriend. The attack, which left Cheptegei with severe burns, occurred over a land dispute when she was returning home from church with her two daughters. The athlete, who had recently competed in the Paris Olympics, was 33 years old.

China’s Deployment of Three Icebreakers to Arctic Signals Strategic Expansion

China has deployed three icebreakers to the Arctic region, a first for the country, signaling its growing ambitions in the polar regions. Analysts, including Aidan Powers-Riggs from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), say this move indicates China’s intention to capitalize on both physical and geopolitical shifts in the Arctic.

Fossil Fuel Funding for Woke Eco-cult Universities May Be Slowing Green Transition

A recent study has suggested that university research funded by fossil fuel companies may be influencing climate policy in ways that hinder progress. While bias from industries like tobacco and alcohol has been well-documented, this new study reviews evidence of potential bias in fossil fuel-backed research. The study found that fossil fuel companies often fund research, sit on university governing boards, and influence curricula, though the full extent of their involvement remains unclear.

Netanyahu’s Border Stance Emerges as Key Obstacle in Ceasefire Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will maintain control of Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, known as the Philadelphi Corridor. His position has become a significant obstacle to a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas. While US officials continue to mediate, there is growing pessimism about the likelihood of a breakthrough.

Critics argue that Netanyahu’s insistence on controlling the border is a political move to prevent a deal that could weaken him.

Salvage Efforts Halted as Burning Oil Tanker Remains Stranded in Red Sea

Efforts to salvage the burning oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea have been abandoned due to safety concerns, according to the EU naval mission Operation Aspides. The vessel, which was targeted by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, carries over one million barrels of oil, raising fears of an environmental disaster as the fire continues to burn.

Far-leftist Lula Defends X Ban

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the country’s ban on Elon Musk’s platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Lula said the world should not tolerate Musk’s far-right agenda, even though critics argue the ban curtails free expression. The move is part of a broader feud between Musk and Brazilian authorities, who have also threatened to revoke the license of his Starlink satellite internet service.

Mexico’s Controversial Democratic Judicial Reform Bill Clears Key Hurdle

Mexico’s lower house has approved a controversial judicial reform bill that would see judges elected by popular vote, a proposal pushed by outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The legislation has sparked protests and strikes from judicial workers, including Supreme Court justices, who argue that the reforms would undermine the judiciary’s independence. Despite opposition, the bill is expected to pass in the Senate. Democracy is obviously painful for the Mexican judiciary.

China Warns of Spy Recruitment Targeting College Students

China’s top spy agency has warned college students to be wary of “handsome men and beautiful women” who might attempt to recruit them as foreign spies. The agency emphasized that foreign intelligence services could exploit students’ curiosity and offer internships or job opportunities to access sensitive research. This warning comes as part of China’s broader anti-espionage campaign under President Xi Jinping.

US Sanctions ‘Russia Today’ Over Election Interference

The US Treasury, Department of State, and Department of Justice have announced sanctions targeting executives and employees at RT (formerly Russia Today) for their roles in attempting to interfere in the 2024 US presidential election. RT employees allegedly funneled nearly $10 million to a Tennessee-based content creation company to push pro-Russia content. In response, the Biden administration has introduced the most significant measures yet to curb Russian influence operations.

Daily Squib World News Round-up Once in Awhile

Biden to Block Nippon Steel Acquisition of US Steel

US President Joe Biden is expected to block the sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns. The $14.9 billion deal has become a political flashpoint ahead of the November election, with both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris opposing the sale. US Steel has warned that halting the deal could put thousands of jobs at risk, leading to a sharp decline in its stock price.

Ukraine Reshuffles Government in Bid to Refocus War Effort

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned amid a broader government reshuffle that may see President Volodymyr Zelenskyy re-appoint half of his cabinet. The reshuffle comes as Russia continues to launch strikes on Ukrainian cities like Lviv, and as Zelenskyy prepares for a visit to the US.

No Shit! UK’s Deadliest Residential Fire Since WWII Caused by ‘Decades of Failure’

A useless six-year inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people, has concluded that the disaster was the result of “decades of failure” by governments, companies, and fire services. The inquiry revealed that manufacturers responsible for the installation of highly combustible cladding engaged in deliberate attempts to manipulate testing processes and mislead the market. The report also criticized government negligence in implementing safety measures.

Finland to Ban Russians from Buying Property Over Security Concerns

Finland has announced plans to ban most Russian citizens from purchasing property in the country, citing national security concerns. The move follows reports of suspicious activities, such as the construction of fortifications on Russian-owned properties. Finland shares the longest border with Russia of any NATO country, and the legislation aims to protect the country’s sovereignty.

US Job Openings Fell to 3.5-Year Low in July

US job openings have dropped to a 3.5-year low, according to a Labor Department report. The decrease signals that the once-hot job market is cooling, which could prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in the near future. While job hirings rose slightly in July, the labor market remains softer than pre-pandemic levels.

LIGHTS OUT – UK’s Last Coal Plant Set to Close This Month, Ending 140 Years of Coal-Powered Electricity

The UK’s last coal plant, Ratcliffe-on-Soar, will close this month, marking the end of 140 years of coal-powered electricity in the country. The UK was the first to use coal-fired electricity in 1882, and it will now become the first G7 nation to completely phase out coal from its power grid. Meanwhile China and India are building thousands of coal-powered stations per year and pumpung billions of tonnes of poisons and pollution into the atmosphere and oceans.

CHECK BACK For More World News Round-ups coming soon and whenever we feel like it.