Progressive Leftists the Labour Party are Now the Nasty Party

They used to tout themselves as the political party of empathy and being nice, in reality they are worse cunts than the Tory Party ever were, and it seems Labour is worsening every day. These vile, malicious progressive leftists, when it comes down to the wire, are worse than any other political group. What they are doing to Britain’s pensioners is indefensible and all the while they are claiming there is a £20 billion black hole in the budget but still giving train drivers who earn £70,000 per annum huge 15% pay rises, and doctors who earn £160,000 per annum even higher pay rises, all under the belt of the Marxist unions whose staff alone earn vast salaries with gold-plated diamond encrusted pensions and expense accounts.

It is safe to say that the Labour Party are now the official Nasty Party, and 10 million pensioners this winter will remember them as such when they have to choose between eating or heating their home.

The progressive far-left Labour Party has no empathy as they use pensioners as their personal piggy bank to raid. They have no mercy as they punish people who have worked hard all their lives and paid enormous levels of tax to successive governments only to have their mere pensions raided by a bunch of jumped up Marxist cunts on steroids.

The duplicitous hypocrisy of Labour’s Nasty Party deputy Angela Rayner and robotic PM Keir Starmer make a good team in bringing misery upon misery upon the British people, including the low-IQ voter base of the Labour heartlands.