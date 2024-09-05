Experts: Why Harry is Desperate to Reconcile With the Royal Family he Hates

One may think it strange that after giving the British royal family a serious shedload of vitriol and nastiness in the press and in tell-all books that the wayward Prince Harry was well done with the Windsors, but apparently not. For some reason, he now wants to reconcile with his brother William and the King, or maybe he is being egged on by someone to do so. Despite previously demanding a grovelling public apology from King Charles and Prince William, Harry is now begging to come back into the fold on a limited basis and seeing as there was no apology from the royals, he is so desperate that he is even foregoing on the apology in his rush to get back into the Firm. To reconcile with the royal family is now priority number one for the Sussex Squad led by masterminds Meghan Markle and Omid Scobie.

Royal expert, Hugh Levington Carrington Smythe reveals the truth of the matter.

“They desperately need more material. Most certainly it is Meghan pushing Harry into a possible reconciliation. The Netflix thing has dried up because there is no more fuel in the can as they have already spilled the beans on everything they knew. Netflix and the other US trash media are hungry for fresh news and salty details about the Windsors. In isolation thousands of miles away from the source of their income, they need to be around the royals so they can get more gasoline to throw on the fire thus keeping their money making train going by selling out and trashing the royal family.

“The truth is that the Sussexes have capitalised on their royal title up to a point, but it’s not enough to keep up with their very expensive private jet lifestyle. They are leaking hundreds of thousands of dollars per week on useless Meghan initiatives, lawyers, PR, private security, clothes and private jets as well as the upkeep of their Montecito Mcmansion with all the staff.

“The Meghan plan for Harry is to infiltrate the Windsors proclaiming a faux reconciliation and to eventually get them talking about private matters again. This may take a few trips, or maybe a lengthier stay, but this is the ultimate plan. As Meghan knows, it is all about finding the weak spots in a target then capitalising on that.

“Once the Sussexes have gleaned enough information then they will simply rinse and repeat their previous malicious attacks on the royal family. It is sad that Harry and Meghan made the last few years of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s life so miserable, but it is possible they will have no qualms about doing the same to King Charles III for money.

“Meghan’s American River Orchard brand is being universally panned and that grift may actually lose money than make any. Netflix is down the poo chute because producers only want new material and not rehashed gossip and stories from 10 years ago.

“It’s all down to making money off the Windsor family and using their Sussex brand as much as possible, and to reconcile with the royal family is now the big plan.”