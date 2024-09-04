NO FREEDOM UK: Petrol Car Sales Restricted

What’s it like living in a supposedly free country when you cannot do things or buy things you want? Britain is not a free country, and some would say it never has been a free country, but things are becoming untenable with idiotic virtue signalling rules and regulations that restrict our limited freedoms even more. Welcome to No Freedom UK.

Want to buy a petrol car? Tough fucking luck, you will be forced to buy an electric vehicle at extortionate prices, and with limited charging facilities.

Rationing has now been imposed by the totalitarian Government, which has ruled that at least 22 per cent of cars sold in Britain must be electric. In order for manufacturers to avoid prohibitive net-zero fines, the roll-out of petrol vehicles must now be delayed.

Rip Off Britain

Electric vehicles are disproportionally sold at insanely high prices in the UK, purely because of the tax they incur when imported into the country. Naturally, these costs are then pushed on to the consumer.

The charging infrastructure is very poor in the UK, and if you manage to drive to a rare charging station be prepared to queue for hours at the overcrowded forecourt as electric charge rage occurs with drivers desperate to charge their car indulging in fist fights and stabbings to use the high charging stations.

Net Zero is Useless

Even if every person disappeared in the UK, the effect that this would have on the global environment would be 0.0000000000001%. While countries like China and India pump out billions of tonnes of pollution into the atmosphere and oceans, and build thousands of coal-fired power stations per month. China and India have a combined population of 2.9 billion people, and they are all contributing to the world’s destruction. Net Zero is an absolutely useless virtue signalling operation that will impoverish and ruin many peoples’ lives. Boris Johnson was meant to give us Brexit, but instead he gave us Net Zero and a huge influx of migrants. Thank you for your service, Boris.

No Freedom UK

You cannot buy a petrol car, you cannot smoke in a pub garden, you cannot smoke in public, you cannot defend yourself or your family with weapons, you can be arrested and jailed for writing a few words on social media etc …