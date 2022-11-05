Twitter Swamp Leftists Derailing Musk With N Words

LONDON - England - There is a certain irony to leftist agitators spamming Twitter with the N word in order to derail Elon Musk and the right to free speech.

According to sources, there are only about 300 Marxist activists creating 80% of the N word deluge on Twitter.

Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter revealed that many of the hateful tweets were coming from a small number of accounts. He said: “To give you a sense of scale: More than 50,000 Tweets repeatedly using a particular slur came from just 300 accounts.”

This activist campaign is there to unsettle skittish advertisers who obviously do not want the word for ‘black’ in Latin, which seems to cause a big stir amongst a certain populace being used. The word is simply a description of a colour but is deemed derogatory.

Marxists utilise the exact same techniques as Islamist extremist groups like the Taliban and ISIS to stop free speech and censor human thought. Their goal is ultimate control over your every thought process.

“This action is an assault on Musk, they want to kill free speech by flooding Twitter with free speech. Their point of course is to fight against the Latin word for black. Because of the word being deemed as derogatory over the years, it is now being used by the Marxist agitators as a battle ram to ensure heavy censorship and cancel culture is prevalent and dominates on the platform. Any decent person would not use a word deemed derogatory to demean an entire group of people in polite society, although in context to debate and artistically there is an argument, but the Marxist activists do not care if their anti-free speech tirade hurts the very people that are described by that certain Latin word,” an observer revealed.

Elon Musk must simply hold the line and purge the network of the Marxist agitators. Social discourse is messy, chaotic and if one wants to express true progress then we need to have all voices allowed in the mix. Unfortunately the Marxists do not want free debate and the right to free expression, therefore the agitators and Bolshevik elements should be purged because of their terroristic actions to derail Musk’s new project.

If people think Twitter or any platform should be a sanitised safe space, go and live in a black box with a hood over your head, put on some noise cancelling headphones and be fed by a tube for the rest of your safe miserable fucking life.

If the advertisers cannot comprehend that healthy inclusive human discourse is a normal part of human progression they need to change their models.

Stasis or continuity?