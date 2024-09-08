‘Alternative Protein’ Forced Upon Population Whether You Like it or Not

There is a reason why farmers who farm traditional livestock are being quietly shut down in the West. In France, for example, the farmers rioted and blocked the streets for months because of the EU’s brutal regulations effectively making their farming businesses inoperative. The global elite of course will continue to eat their filet mignon and livestock farmed on their own private land, or from select farmers, but the rest of the populace will be ‘transitioned to healthy sources of protein’ in other words insects, bugs and maggots.

The new National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre (NAPIC), a £38million research project co-founded with Imperial College London and funded by Jeff Bezos, will be leading the effort in the UK to transition people from eating bacon, sausages, eggs, roast beef, chicken and fish to eating insect protein. Farmers will be forced to farm bugs and insects or go under.

Professor Karen Polizzi of Imperial’s brand new “Bezos Centre for Sustainable Protein” described the new initiative thus:

Transitioning to healthy, sustainable sources of protein is a pressing global challenge. The National Alternative Protein Innovation Centre will help facilitate this transition by supporting researchers and industry in all parts of the process from product design through to consumer acceptance. At Imperial, we will focus on developing economical, sustainable processes for producing newly discovered alternative proteins on a large scale.

The “alternative proteins” that are the focus of this initiative are: “edible proteins that are derived from sources other than animal agriculture: from plants such as cereals, legumes, tubers and nuts; fungi such as mushrooms; algae such as seaweed; insects; proteins derived via lab-grown microbial cells or fermentation; and lab-grown meat.”

The EU also has a similar “alternative protein” initiative, which it is slowly integrating into the European population.

No Choice

In the future, you will have no choice in eating ‘alternative protein’ because that will be all the protein available in the shops. The authorities will also make it illegal to farm livestock unless you have a special licence, which will only be granted to the elite.

The mainstream media have also been instructed to incorporate the ‘delights’ of ‘alternative protein’ to their readers. The propaganda comes rich and crispy like a chirping cricket munched between your teeth as the green gut goo seeps over your tongue.

Naturally the Grauniad is at the forefront of the ‘alternative protein’ propaganda push, even running enticing ad features eschewing lab grown meat companies, and insect as well as maggot protein. The Good Food Magazine is also in on the act, claiming that mealworms can cure diabetes, whilst MSN reports that “Lab-grown meat is coming. Here’s why you might have no choice but to eat it” and Yahoo Finance tells us “Why Lab-grown meat is a win for the UK’s investment industry”.

The Aussies are now apparently dumping their barbecues to eat the “next superfood” Hoppa, a fucking bag of powdered crickets. Next month, Melbourne will be playing host to AltProtein24, a conference for the promotion of “alternative proteins”.

Want a “healthy, sustainable” pancake? Go to Finland, where the Solein chemical company are dishing out delicious bacteria pancakes conjured up in vast vats. You have to commend the Fins on their extreme scientific approach to this pressing matter.

Singapore recently approved 16 different types of insects for human consumption, but this is old news, the Asians have been eating insects and pretty much anything including eggs fermented in the urine of young boys for thousands of years.

Locusts, five types of beetle grub and even a species of honeybee are among the minibeasts deemed good enough to eat, after a decision in July. The Singapore Food Agency has also greenlit imports of pasta, chocolate bars and crackers that contain insects as ingredients. One restaurant – House of Seafood – has added 30 insect dishes to its menu, ranging from sushi topped with silkworms to squid ink pasta sprinkled with house crickets.

In the good ol’ USA, the University of California suggests: “Good grub — why you should consider eating bugs“.

Tarantulas do need special preparation but only because their hairs can cause irritation.

The Daily Squib foresaw this many years ago, and we were panned as “conspiracy theorists” and “fake news” but now it is all happening.

What is the cause of all of this shit? Well, it all comes down to overpopulation.