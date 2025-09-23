Global Growth Warning: Economists Brace for Systemic Shift

The world economy is heading into a period of sluggish global growth and structural upheaval, according to the World Economic Forum’s latest Chief Economists’ Outlook. Nearly three-quarters of top economists (72%) expect conditions to worsen in 2026, as trade disruptions, fiscal strains, and technological turbulence reshape the economic order.

The report highlights a growing split between advanced and developing economies. Emerging markets in MENA, South Asia, and East Asia-Pacific are seen as bright spots, with one in three economists forecasting robust growth.

In contrast, Europe faces weak expansion despite looser fiscal policy, while the US risks high inflation even as the Fed eases policy. China’s trajectory remains uncertain, with economists warning that deflationary pressures could linger despite moderate growth.

The consensus is stark: today’s shocks are structural, not cyclical. Majorities predict lasting disruption in energy, technology, trade, and global institutions.

As Saadia Zahidi, WEF’s Managing Director, put it: “We are not just weathering storms — the entire landscape is shifting. Leaders must act with urgency to turn instability into resilience.”

Debt concerns loom large. The global economy is built on debt. Unfettered immigration which has swarmed developed nations for decades now is a major factor in creating a huge burden on these nations. With sclerotic and weak leadership from Western nations, especially in regard to safeguarding their own borders, only economic ruin awaits them.

Once a worry mainly for emerging markets, 80% of chief economists now flag advanced economies as the centre of debt vulnerabilities. Fiscal fragility is identified as a key risk in 41% of advanced markets, compared with just 12% of developing ones.

War, pestilence, pollution, poverty, debt, terrorism and mass migratory factors are all a symptom of global overpopulation which is unsustainable for the earth.

The report adds weight to warnings that global growth is moving into a new era of slower expansion, greater fragmentation, and higher systemic risk.