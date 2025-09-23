17.7 C
London
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldStarmer to Greet Hamas Ambassador For UK Hamas Embassy
World

Starmer to Greet Hamas Ambassador For UK Hamas Embassy

LONDON - England - After rewarding Hamas for terrorism by recognising the Hamas state, Keir Starmer prepares for the UK Hamas embassy opening.

Daily Squib
By جبان
ai
Hamas holds military parade Hamas embassy
Hamas praises Britain's Labour Party and Foreign Secretary for stopping arms sales to Israel, therefore helping in Israel's demise.

After recognising the Hamas terrorist group as a legitimate state in the Middle East, British PM Keir Starmer is now preparing for the new Hamas Embassy that will open in London.

“I have already met the incoming Hamas ambassador to the UK. I have to say, I did find it rather funny that he was carrying a shovel with him everywhere. I asked him what it was for, and he told me for digging tunnels under the Hamas embassy. He then drew a big X on a spot on the embassy’s floor and started tapping away with the spade.”

THANK YOU KEIR STARMER - HAMASIt is not certain if Hamas tunnels will be allowed in Knightsbridge, but it is presumed that the Hamas terrorists do not need permission from anyone, let alone the council.

Abdullah al Kalb, will be the newly appointed Hamas ambassador to Britain, and he has thanked his dear friend Keir Starmer for recognising his terrorist organisation.

“Thank you, Britain. Thank you, Keir Starmer. Thank you, Labour Party. Now excuse me, I have a lot of digging to do. Eajal! Eajal! I have a team of workers who are digging a tunnel right now. We estimate the Israeli embassy is approximately 300 yards north-east from this point. Soon, they go BOOM!”

The Hamas embassy in London will be a great addition to the already lively city atmosphere.

London mayor Sadiq Khan will also attend the opening of the new Hamas embassy in Kensington this Friday.

  Do you value freedom?

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
Global Growth Warning: Economists Brace for Systemic Shift
Daily Squib
جبانhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.