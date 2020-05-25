EU Directive Will Force Europeans to Eat Insects For Protein

BRUSSELS - Belgium - A new EU Directive, the European Green Deal and Farm to Fork Strategy is planning on farming insects for mass consumption by the human masses.

While members of the unelected EU Commission will dine daily on the finest gourmet food from traditional protein sources like beef, chicken and fish, regular citizens will have a choice of maggots and insects for their daily protein intake.

The Farm to Fork Strategy is at the heart of the European Green Deal aiming to make food systems fair, healthy and environmentally-friendly.

Constantin Muraru from the International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed (IPIFF), an EU non-profit organisation which represents the interests of the insect production sector revealed the nutritious qualities of insects.

Insects can be produced locally and are a highly nutritious, protein-rich foodstuff that can be produced in high quantities in a small area, this helps to improve both the self-sufficiency and the resilience of food systems. SOURCE

Europeans were once acclaimed for their assortment of exquisite cuisine, but now under EU regulations, the peasantry will be forced to resort to crushed maggot paste and insect mush to eat daily. One could say it is not as bad as Soylent Green, but if humans are forced to eat insects in the future, who is to say that the next step will not be reconstituted cadavers?

“In essence, to sustain the EU politburo and our vast expense accounts, there will need to be cuts for the lesser population. You will eat insects, and we will eat filet mignon, of course, from the finest grass fed cows. You will drink maggot juice, and we will drink the finest champagne. C’est la vie, mes amis,” one member of the EU Commission quipped before leaving for their appointment at one of the most expensive restaurants in Brussels.

Bon appétit..