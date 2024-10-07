Wrist Jewellery: Classification of Bracelets

There are many types of bracelets, each with its own unique style and design. They can be worn on the wrist, forearm, or even the ankle (anklets).

When evaluating these wrist adornments based on the material they are made from, they can be divided into two broad categories:

Jewellery Bracelets – These are made exclusively from precious metal alloys: gold, silver, and platinum.

– These are made exclusively from precious metal alloys: gold, silver, and platinum. Fashion Jewellery – These are more diverse due to the wide variety of materials available and less strict requirements for material compatibility. They can be made from: leather (natural or synthetic), fur, wood, costume jewellery alloys, beads and glass of various kinds, ceramics, textiles, and synthetic polymers (hard plastic, polymer clay, soft silicone).

In terms of construction, there are also two large categories: soft and rigid. Soft types are the most common due to their comfort and versatility.

If you are looking for a gift for a friend or husband, consider brutal bracelets for men’s vintage models with motivational inscriptions and various finishes.

The most extensive classification, of course, is by style:

Chain Bracelet

These designs consist of many links of the same or different shapes and lengths, made from precious metals of one or more colours. Sometimes they are inlaid with gemstones to give a simple piece a more luxurious look, but mostly they are found in pure metal form.

They can also be divided into subtypes:

By material. Made from precious metal alloys such as gold, silver, platinum, titanium, steel, and copper. The latter are more affordable but no less popular.

By type of weaving. Despite the variety of weaves, there are only two basic techniques: anchor (links perpendicular) and chain-mail or curb (links in one plane). Jewellers have created an incredible number of weaves based on these: “Rombo,” “Nonna,” “Cardinal,” “Byzantine,” “Venetian,” “Cartier,” and others.

By design features. The chain may not be just a standalone piece but can be combined with rigid elements, decorative inserts, and other materials.

By size. Massive, heavy chains are in trend, but thin basic chains can always be enlivened with charms or other stylish pendants.

Charm Bracelet

This is a composite design, the main element of which is a chain with large links. Removable decorative elements, such as pendants or beads, are attached to it. Sometimes pendants can be a non-removable part of the piece.

Link Bracelet

As the name suggests, the construction of these wrist decorations consists of multiple decorative parts connected together. These can be links with gemstones, beads, or elements cast from precious metal. Many jewellery companies develop their proprietary types of links and ways of connecting them.

Tennis Bracelet

Sometimes called a hinged piece, a subtype of the link bracelet, which has become a classic. This design consists of uniform-sized gemstones, most often white diamonds, which surround the wrist with a sparkling band. To make it seem continuous, the clasp on such jewellery is usually concealed.

Slave or Harem Bracelet

This type can be wide, covering the wrist, or thin with chains, but in both cases, it is connected to one or more rings, hence the name. This type of wrist decoration is often worn by brides at weddings in India, and in Europe, it is a fashionable accessory.

Rigid designs represent a non-flexible construction in the form of a closed or open ring.

Cuff Bracelet

This trendy wide piece is made of metal, stones, or other materials and covers the wrist like a shirt cuff. Its large size allows designers to unleash their creativity and decorate the precious surface with gemstone inlays, enamel painting, gold patterns, engraving, and carved mother-of-pearl. The options are numerous.

Hoop Bracelet

The hoop is a closed band with or without a clasp. This is another fashionable type of wrist decoration that differs from the cuff piece in its more modest sizes, it is several times narrower. Such accessories are often worn several at a time, creating a fashionable combination.

Open Bracelet

A thin band that visually resembles a hoop but with an open inner part is called an open or semi-hoop. It is designed so that it can be slipped through the side, narrower part of the hand. The semi-hoop comes in different widths. As a rule, it is worn by itself or in combination with flexible pieces for convenience. Open types also include cuff bracelets, which can be worn on the wrist, above the elbow, over clothing, or on bare skin, and even on the hands above the base of the thumbs and below the knuckles!

Snake Bracelet

The spiral, springy design without a clasp that fits snugly around the wrist is a snake piece. To create it, jewellers use a special technique with gold, making the metal pliable, or they compose the bracelet from many tightly fitting, flexible links.

Palm Bracelet

This is a hybrid between a wrist piece and a ring, worn on the palm with the decorative part on the outer side. This type of jewellery periodically comes into fashion but doesn’t stay long because, due to its inconvenience, it doesn’t appeal to everyone.

Of course, if desired, a more detailed classification of these pieces can be made, for example, by the type of clasp or the material they are made from. But all these decorations can be categorized into the types described above, depending on the bracelet’s form.

How to Choose a Bracelet

The golden rule when choosing a bracelet is that the larger the hand, the more massive the jewellery should be. Thus, those with thin hands should pay attention to miniature chains or narrow solid bands, which will give the hand a light, elegant appearance. In contrast, a broad wrist will look better with a large accessory that won’t get lost on the hand and will visually reduce its size.

It is worth noting that rigid designs are usually worn “snug,” fitting closely to the hand, while soft ones should slide freely along the wrist.

When choosing a rigid piece, make sure it doesn’t squeeze the hand too tightly or restrict movement. The ideal soft bracelet sits a finger’s width away from the hand.

Special attention should be paid to the clasp when selecting wrist wear, it’s the key element of the jewellery. Loss most often occurs due to a broken or insufficiently reliable clasp, so the highest standards should be applied to its quality and durability.

Carefully check that the clasp does not open on its own when shaking the hand or pulling the jewellery.

Jewellers consider the most reliable clasps for rigid designs to be the “butterfly,” bugle clasps, and box clasps. For soft bracelets, the preferred clasps are the lobster and spring ring clasps.

Bracelets are traditionally worn with clothing that has sleeves no longer than three-quarters, or with loose sleeves that expose the wrists when moving. Like earrings, these accessories are chosen depending on the style of clothing: a gold, silver, or platinum chain or woven bracelet will complement a strict business suit, while a wide hinged piece decorated with sapphires or rubies will be a bright highlight of an evening outfit.