World

Illegal Invaders Demand International Recognition For Illegal Invasion

MOSCOW - Russia - The Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, has unequivocally rejected any peace deal regarding the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

putin-bombing-hospitals-ukraine bw mad vlad military aid to Ukraine illegal invasion
Another successful Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine kills hundreds of newborn babies and mothers

Illegal invaders who illegally invaded a sovereign country are now demanding international recognition for the land they illegally invaded and now claim as their own.

Russia has rejected the Ukraine war peace deal proposed by Donald Trump, because it does not grant international recognition to territory seized by Putin’s troops.

Amongst a large list of grandiose demands, the clinically insane Sergey Lavrov, who calls himself the Russian foreign minister, demanded the resignation of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the throttling of the Ukraine military, as well as the territory Russia stole be accepted by the international community.

Lavrov also demanded the lifting of all sanctions, withdrawing lawsuits, returning frozen Russian assets and cancelling arrest warrants for Russian war crimes.

Anything else sir? How about a cherry on top, or maybe a fucking Molotov cocktail to suit?

