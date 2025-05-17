17.7 C
London
Saturday, May 17, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldKeir Starmer: "I am doing assisted dying right now"
World

Keir Starmer: “I am doing assisted dying right now”

GRIMSBY - England - Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed he is doing some assisted dying on himself and the UK.

Daily Squib
By Davros
ai
starmer dalek assisted dying

The Labour PM Keir Starmer has today announced that he is conducting a prolonged program of assisted dying on himself, the Labour Party, UK economy and democracy.

“Exterminate! Exterminate! I am exterminating myself! Malfunction! DESTROY! Exterminate UK! Exterminate Everyone!” Starmer bleated like a deranged Dalek during an impromptu press conference.

Concerned MPs gathered around the PM afterwards, asking if he was okay as he looked visibly shaken.

Rachel Reeves, the ailing Chancellor of the Exchequer, took out a soiled napkin from her purse and padded Starmer’s profusely sweating forehead saying the calming words: “It’s okay Keir, I’m in charge of the economy. Everything is going to be just fine.”

This assisted dying lark seems like a right laugh.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Justin Bieber to Recreate the Ministry of Silly Walks on Stage
Daily Squib
Davroshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.