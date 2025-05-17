Beckingham Palace Latest: Trouble as Son Does a Harry

Chav royalty is in disarray, as Beckingham Palace courtiers have revealed that one of the wayward parasitical brood has gone rather orf. Specifically Brooklyn Beckham, yes, he’s done a “Harry”.

Apparently “Posh” Spice is rather upset, and has not eaten her daily pea, insiders have revealed. She eats a single pea every day but missed her daily pea last Thursday. On hearing the news of her wayward son, she managed an even worse grimace than usual before pouting for a selfie.

David Beckham on the other hand is stoic about his son disappearing, and due to his low intelligence levels simply went to his vast back garden to kick a ball around.

Could this be another Megxit incident that results in lots of money-making tell-all books, merchandise and ill-feeling. Well, Brooklyn Beckham is a useless whining prat just like Harry, so looks like it’s going to be fun for all the people who like this sort of thing. For others, well, we have better things to do with our time.