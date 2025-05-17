17.7 C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Entertainment

Beckingham Palace Latest: Trouble as Son Does a Harry

LOS ANGELES - USA - Looks like there's trouble in Beckingham Palace as chav royalty gets a family mix up.

By R. M. Pitt
Chav royalty is in disarray, as Beckingham Palace courtiers have revealed that one of the wayward parasitical brood has gone rather orf. Specifically Brooklyn Beckham, yes, he’s done a “Harry”.

Apparently “Posh” Spice is rather upset, and has not eaten her daily pea, insiders have revealed. She eats a single pea every day but missed her daily pea last Thursday. On hearing the news of her wayward son, she managed an even worse grimace than usual before pouting for a selfie.

David Beckham on the other hand is stoic about his son disappearing, and due to his low intelligence levels simply went to his vast back garden to kick a ball around.

Could this be another Megxit incident that results in lots of money-making tell-all books, merchandise and ill-feeling. Well, Brooklyn Beckham is a useless whining prat just like Harry, so looks like it’s going to be fun for all the people who like this sort of thing. For others, well, we have better things to do with our time.

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
