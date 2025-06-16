17.7 C
World

Why Some Activists are Labelled as Mentally Ill

LOS ANGELES - USA - Why are activists labelled by many observers as mentally ill?

By Zoe Skit
The above video shows a young female activist hurling herself at a moving truck and shrieking inanely at the top of her voice. Many have labelled this individual as mentally ill without a mere thought of the nuances or other variables which could be involved in this sort of behaviour. For example, she could be paid to be that theatrical in her manner. There are numerous NGOs who pay professional activists handsome amounts of money to perform like this in front of the cameras and social networks in order to spread their message.

This is not to say, of course, that some activists are indeed mentally ill, or have mental health challenges because activism often provides a powerful sense of meaning, purpose, and identity for people who essentially do suffer from some variant schizoid condition.

For individuals struggling with internal psychological turmoil such as depression, anxiety, or trauma—a cause can offer a clear narrative and a group identity that helps them make sense of their circumstances. It can feel empowering for these people to align themselves with a movement that claims moral clarity and a mission to supposedly “improve the world”. Greta Thunberg, the Swedish activist and socialist icon, is an example of this kind of ideologically subverted unhinged narcissistic characterisation.

Narcissism — particularly in its grandiose or vulnerable forms — can be a powerful psychological driver behind why some individuals gravitate toward activism, causes, or public protests.

For some, activism offers an ideal stage: a chance to be visible, morally elevated, and surrounded by a community that affirms their sense of righteousness. This can feed the narcissistic need for admiration, attention, and self-importance. The act of “fighting for a cause” allows them to adopt the role of a saviour, a victim, or a visionary — all archetypes that flatter the ego.

Social media amplifies this effect dramatically, turning every protest sign or public outburst into potential virality and validation. The irony of having narcissists as activists is that the collective message that was meant to have been put forward is instead diverted inward to the cult of the personality of the individual activist.

For people who have trouble controlling their emotions, like those with bipolar disorder or borderline personality disorder, the intensity of protests and activism can be both appealing and rewarding.

Many activists rely on simplified, black-and-white thinking. Individuals with certain mental health conditions may find this contrast comforting, particularly if they struggle with ambiguity, anxiety, or feelings of persecution.

Statistically speaking, it’s also true that ideologically indoctrinated far-leftists who are more likely to be defined by feelings of social injustice, poverty, racism, abuse, neglect—are also statistically more likely to suffer from mental health issues.

