Greta Thunberg Preparing to Board Boat to Iran

STOCKHOLM - Sweden - Celebrated activist Greta Thunberg is set to embark on another boat trip, this time to Iran to save the Iranians.

By Veni Vermini Vomiti
greta burqa mission to save iran
Greta Thunberg poses on the yacht wearing a burqa on her next activist mission to Iran

Iconic Marxist activist Greta Thunberg is preparing for another voyage on a boat, this time to rescue Iran from the dastardly Israelis.

How dare they try to stop nuclear annihilation

Wearing a burqa she and her team of fellow activists, are about to embark on a mission to save the Iranian nuclear program single-handedly with some aid consisting of a few bags of flour and some popcorn. The activists believe the Iranians have every right to build a nuclear bomb to blow Israel up.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organised the voyage, said the activists were in a jovial mood on the eve of their epic journey to “Free! Free! Iran” and have already forgotten about Gaza or the previous disastrous Gaza yacht trip.

“We’re on a mission from Marx, that’s Karl Marx, not the Marx brothers. This mission will make me the activist of the century or millennium. I am so excited! How dare the Israelis try and stop Iran making nukes so that they can annihilate Israel!” a defiant Greta spurted with vitriol.

The boat called “Fitta Hår” will sail from Stockholm tomorrow at midnight.

Notch this one up as another win for Greta’s already huge ego.

Israel Has Opened Once in a Lifetime Chance to Neutralise Iran For USA
