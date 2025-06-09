17.7 C
London
Monday, June 9, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorld'Celebrities' on Greta Thunberg 'Selfie Yacht' Detained
World

‘Celebrities’ on Greta Thunberg ‘Selfie Yacht’ Detained

ISRAEL - Celebrities on a 'selfie yacht' with Greta Thunberg trying to get to Gaza have been detained by the IDF.

Daily Squib
By Narcissus
ai
celebrities

The self-aggrandising virtue-signalling celebrity ‘selfie yacht’ show with far-leftist icon Greta Thunberg on board is finally over after the Israeli military boarded and detained all on board the vessel.

The “celebrities” on board would be taken to Israel and returned to their home countries, the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

There was a very minimal amount of food on board the supposed aid vehicle, the remains of which will be distributed in Gaza by real aid organisations, the IDF revealed.

The horror unfolding in Gaza is only cheapened by these celebrities.

According to Greta Thunberg, the crew of celebrities were “violently kidnapped” by the Israelis.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Globalists Gifted the West With Increased Awareness
Next article
LA RIOTS AGAIN: The Purge On Los Angeles Continues
Daily Squib
Narcissushttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.