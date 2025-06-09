‘Celebrities’ on Greta Thunberg ‘Selfie Yacht’ Detained

The self-aggrandising virtue-signalling celebrity ‘selfie yacht’ show with far-leftist icon Greta Thunberg on board is finally over after the Israeli military boarded and detained all on board the vessel.

The “celebrities” on board would be taken to Israel and returned to their home countries, the Israel Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

There was a very minimal amount of food on board the supposed aid vehicle, the remains of which will be distributed in Gaza by real aid organisations, the IDF revealed.

The horror unfolding in Gaza is only cheapened by these celebrities.

BREAKING: Greta Thunberg’s flotilla sailed right past a boat of Sudanese refugees fleeing an actual genocide—where nearly 200,000 are dead and 20 million are starving. They didn’t stop. Apparently, Sudanese lives don’t fit their narrative. pic.twitter.com/GW4VxMqXvw — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 8, 2025

According to Greta Thunberg, the crew of celebrities were “violently kidnapped” by the Israelis.

The IDF is literally offering water and sandwiches to Greta’s crew. Yet Greta’s PR team is going nuts, claiming they were “kidnapped.” Do you see how ridiculous their lies are?pic.twitter.com/8uWgrxUSn6 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) June 9, 2025