Globalists Gifted the West With Increased Awareness

Before the globalists inundated the West with an influx of migration from other parts of the globe simply for economic reasons, there was an insular stance to Europe and the West. The people outside these zones were sort of recognised in a superficial sense, but there was little or no understanding of other cultures by the general populace. There is bliss in ignorance, and the West was particularly protected within this bubble of exclusivity.

Things changed, however, as the engineered deluge of migrants into Europe, UK, Australasia, and North America altered everything profoundly. The formerly insular, blissfully ignorant and privileged West was forced to confront the horror of other cultures, religions, races. Poor countries which had only previously been viewed on Bob Geldof aid relief videos were now emptied, and their inhabitants made a beeline for the West. Invariably this ‘invasion’ was a shock to the system for many, and it still is, but in an educational sense, some people have risen to the challenge of acknowledging that there are other cultures and people out there, mostly not as privileged as Westerners have been for hundreds of years. Before the unfettered deluge upon the now open doors of the West, there was little or no thought that others existed outside the privileged golden barricades.

Of course, there has been the inevitable clash of civilisations, but in the long run, people are people, and it does not matter if their skin is red, purple, green or whatever. Essentially, these are all humans at different stages of development meeting one another in some fashion or other.

Globalism in the economic sense is about taking advantage of previously closed cultures and populations and monetizing these people inclusively into the Western financial networks. Cheap labour is another factor that many Western companies benefitted from, because the pampered Western populations have grown too fat and lazy to do those pesky, nasty menial jobs. Cheap manufacturing by globalist companies within the Third World distribution zones have bloated the bank accounts for these Western companies selling their cheaply made wares to the Western populations with vast profit margins.

In relation to those ‘populist’ politicians who seek to reverse the intermingling of the world, it is going to be very hard for them in the future to turn what the globalists have done. The only way to do this is to forcefully imprison and deport people back to where they came from, or to create a complete police state with checkpoints everywhere. Totalitarianism will have to be adopted, and many freedoms will be lost.

Globalism, could also be categorised as a form of capitalising on overpopulation. That is a crucial part of why the state of the earth is in serious decline. Unfettered breeding by those who cannot sustain themselves or their multitude of children only brings misery and increased poverty to the world. Overpopulation creates war, pestilence, poverty and ultimately the complete destruction of the earth’s finite resources.

Future societies will have to factor in multiple variables within these touchy subjects, and hopefully with the help of AI may be able to save at least a small portion of the earth after the wars eventually die down. The earth’s remaining resources will be fought over fiercely. The hard truth is that through greed, the globalists opened up a can of worms that may invariably lead to the destruction of much of earth’s habitat. The inclusive as opposed to the exclusive are the key to long-term survival, but in moderation and with elements of supreme global control by the remaining faction there will have to be a return to some form of the exclusive as well.

Ignorance is truly bliss.