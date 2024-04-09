Greta Thunberg: “If You Don’t Arrest Me I Don’t Make Money”

Greta Thunberg was arrested again to cheers and jubilation from the adoring crowds. As she was carried away by two policemen, there was a wry smile on her face. She was going to get some good bonus payments this month, and increase her already overflowing bank balance.

This is a legit business like any other business, and today, the eco business is booming. Shareholders for ‘ethical green’ advertising companies and businesses cheer every time they see Greta being carted off by some bored looking policemen. Their share price just increased, and they all stand to make more money.

Concern for the environment is always a secondary concern, it is a tool utilised by many of these companies who only give less than 1% of their vast profits to green causes.

Greta Thunberg is an all too eager workhorse and has made millions, assisted by her PR mastermind, Ingmar Rentzhog.

“Oh, there she goes again. She just made thousands for a day’s work, and so did we,” a jubilant shareholder squealed, punching the air excitedly.

Forget about the environment, nature and the earth, the real winners here are the ‘eco warriors’ and ultimately, the banks.