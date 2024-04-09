17.7 C
London
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldGreta Thunberg: "If You Don't Arrest Me I Don't Make Money"
World

Greta Thunberg: “If You Don’t Arrest Me I Don’t Make Money”

THE NETHERLANDS - The Hague - Another much-needed arrest for Greta Thunberg, who profits with tonnes of money every time.

Daily Squib
By Snylt Gäst
greta thunberg money

Greta Thunberg was arrested again to cheers and jubilation from the adoring crowds. As she was carried away by two policemen, there was a wry smile on her face. She was going to get some good bonus payments this month, and increase her already overflowing bank balance.

This is a legit business like any other business, and today, the eco business is booming. Shareholders for ‘ethical green’ advertising companies and businesses cheer every time they see Greta being carted off by some bored looking policemen. Their share price just increased, and they all stand to make more money.

Concern for the environment is always a secondary concern, it is a tool utilised by many of these companies who only give less than 1% of their vast profits to green causes.

Greta Thunberg is an all too eager workhorse and has made millions, assisted by her PR mastermind, Ingmar Rentzhog.

“Oh, there she goes again. She just made thousands for a day’s work, and so did we,” a jubilant shareholder squealed, punching the air excitedly.

Forget about the environment, nature and the earth, the real winners here are the ‘eco warriors’ and ultimately, the banks.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
“The Rack” Makes a Comeback Thanks to the Snap-Happy Instagram Generation
Next article
There Will Be an Eventual Backlash to Illegal and Legal Immigration Mass Influx
Daily Squib
Snylt Gästhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »