LA RIOTS AGAIN: The Purge On Los Angeles Continues

The far-leftists and Marxists of America have had enough of the ICE agents trying to remove dangerous criminals from the streets of California. The Purge on Los Angeles continues in earnest, and this time the Trump administration is bringing the National Guard.

Americans voted in large numbers to remove illegal immigrants and dangerous criminals/drug gangs/murderers/rapists/paedophiles, but this action has caused much consternation with the Marxist Democrats who have consciously allowed Los Angeles to become a beacon of crime and homelessness.

The ICE agents are put in danger every day just trying to do their jobs, and the National Guard are there to protect them. The Democrats want the illegal criminals released, some of whom who have crime records extending to huge dossiers. There is little or no logic that drives the Marxists and socialists within the Democrat Party.

It is unfortunate that time is the enemy of this project to cleanse the streets of America with the filth that has been allowed to accrue after decades of mismanagement, globalism and apathy by the far-leftist states. Trump will need more than four years to do the job, or he will have to speed the process up by introducing the US military into these areas of contention.

Mayor Bass (Venceremos Brigade, Cuba), the devout Marxist incompetent DEI implant into the city, was partly responsible for the stunted and inferior response to the recent fires in Los Angeles where billions of dollars of damage occurred. Again, during these current riots, Bass is nothing more than a catalyst. The same goes for the irrelevant Gavin Newsome, who has called for the ICE agents to stand down.

Bass and the Brigade In the 1970s, Bass participated in the Venceremos Brigade, traveling to Cuba as a young political activist. She was described as a leader of the group in a 1975 communist publication, according to Politico, although her office has denied she ever had that role. In fact, according to a report published by Tablet Magazine, Bass led the movement’s Southern California operations. In fact, an October 1975 edition of the communist Daily World newspaper described Bass as the “leader of the Venceremos Brigade in southern California.” Another Ph.D. dissertation documented her as “a ‘brigadista’ and then organizer for the Venceremos Brigades,” saying “Karen visited Cuba every 6 months.” Bass has stated that her involvement was driven by a desire to build relations between the American and Cuban people, and she has expressed admiration for aspects of the Cuban dictatorship social policies. U.S. Legislators Linked to the Venceremos Brigade

Several current and former U.S. lawmakers have also been linked to the Venceremos Brigade. According to Reason Magazine, prominent Democratic figures include: – Gregory Meeks (D-NY), Congressman from New York.

– Barbara Lee (D-CA), former Congresswoman from Northern California.

– Bill Delahunt (D-MA), former Congressman from Massachusetts.

– Leon Panetta (D-CA), former Congressman from California, who later served as Secretary of Defense and Director of the CIA.

– Chris Dodd (D-CT), former Senator from Connecticut.

– Tom Harkin (D-IA), former Senator from Iowa.

Other Prominent Figures Affiliated with the Brigade

Over the years, numerous left-wing academics, activists, and political figures have been affiliated or traveled with the Venceremos Brigade, including: – Antonio Villaraigosa (D), former Mayor of Los Angeles, who also traveled to Cuba with the Brigade.

– Karen Nussbaum, prominent labor union official and Clinton administration appointee.

– Johnnetta Cole: College president and museum executive.

– Michael Kazin: Historian, professor, and co-editor of Dissent magazine.

– Michael Ratner, former president of the Center for Constitutional Rights.

– Julia Bernal, director of Pueblo Action Alliance, who traveled with the group to Cuba in 2019.

– Susan Rosenberg, a former member of the domestic terrorist group May 19th Communist Organization

– Calla Walsh, former Disney actress and co-chair of the National Network on Cuba (NNOC) has also traveled to Cuba with the VB. Walsh was arrested last year for attacking the offices of an Israeli company in New Hampshire. The former Disney actress and her associates were recently indicted in February by the New Hampshire Justice Department for spray-painting the building, smashing windows, and setting off incendiary devices. SOURCE

Others who are fanning the flames of violence are the deranged utterings of the militant Marxist Maxine Waters, who have actively encouraged open combat, and race wars starting.

There is an enemy within the United States of America, and this enemy has infiltrated a legitimate political party. They are disguised as legislators, they move in dark circles, and they could legitimately be classified as enemy combatants and terrorists implanting themselves with the governmental framework of the country.

Until they are all weeded out of government, there will be “no sleep, no peace, no justice!” and they will continue doing what they are doing until America falls completely.

Forget about tariffs for one second Mr. Trump, because you have a far deeper threat with your country than trade deficits, you have an active enemy of America working day and night to kill the country from within.

These people need to be tried in special judicial military courts and put away forever. If Trump does not do something about this imminent threat, not only will the American people needlessly suffer, but the entire USA will ultimately fall.