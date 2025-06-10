BREAKING: Peaceful Protestors Now Shooting at Police in Los Angeles

The supposedly “peaceful” protests in Los Angeles have taken a deadly turn, with live firearms being discharged at the police and National Guard who are trying to keep the peace.

🚨BREAKING: Democrat rioters are shooting at the police in broad daylight. They are literally trying to murder law enforcement. The democrat party is clearly the enemy of America.pic.twitter.com/ndtlsMkPCH — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) June 10, 2025

Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom wrongly stated that the protests were “peaceful” and that President Trump had overreached with Federal assistance by deploying the National Guard and Marines, this was despite much arson, vandalism, violence and looting of local businesses. The latest escalation now involves live firearms being discharged at law enforcement officers.

Story developing …