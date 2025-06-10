17.7 C
London
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
BREAKING: Peaceful Protestors Now Shooting at Police in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - USA - Supposed peaceful protestors have now started shooting at law enforcement officers in the riot torn city.

By Breaking News Reporter
The supposedly “peaceful” protests in Los Angeles have taken a deadly turn, with live firearms being discharged at the police and National Guard who are trying to keep the peace.

Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Newsom wrongly stated that the protests were “peaceful” and that President Trump had overreached with Federal assistance by deploying the National Guard and Marines, this was despite much arson, vandalism, violence and looting of local businesses. The latest escalation now involves live firearms being discharged at law enforcement officers.

Story developing …

