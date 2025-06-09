Experts: Trump Needs to Bring in Martial Law in California

If Trump does not bring in Martial Law and the Marines into California, especially Los Angeles, his presidency could be over and all his current efforts in pieces, a secretive think tank has revealed.

The only way to kill the snake is to cut its head off.

In this respect, Martial Law would supersede and replace the dysfunctional state governing bodies, and in some cases imprison them for gross negligence and inciting riots. Mayor Bass of the Venceremos Brigade is one of the most divisive Marxist agitators within this internal cabal of figures causing much of the trouble. She and governor Newsome should have been fired after the tragic Los Angeles fires.

Martial Law would also enable the Trump administration to finally clean out the cities within California that are causing the most problems.

The martial law concept in the United States is closely tied with the right of habeas corpus, which is in essence the right to a hearing on lawful imprisonment, or more broadly, the supervision of law enforcement by the judiciary. The ability to suspend habeas corpus is related to the imposition of martial law. Article 1, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution states, “The Privilege of the Writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended, unless when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

Donald Trump’s administration is “actively looking at” suspending habeas corpus – the right of a person to challenge their detention in court – one of the US president’s top aides has said. Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, told reporters on Friday that the US Constitution allowed for the legal liberty to be suspended in times of “rebellion or invasion”. SOURCE

There are limits to martial law in the United States that were set by court decisions made between the American Civil War and World War II. In 1878, Congress passed the Posse Comitatus Act, which, depending on the circumstances, can forbid U.S. military involvement in domestic law enforcement without congressional approval.

Trump may not survive this presidency unless he makes the decision to impose the suspension of habeas corpus immediately but Congress could thwart him.