US Forces Deploying LRAD Crowd Control Devices in LA Riots

LOS ANGELES - USA - Security forces are deploying the LRAD crowd control device which utilises sound frequencies to agitate and control the rioting crowds.

By Colonel Kurtz
American security forces are utilising the LRAD (Long-Range Acoustic Device) to control the rioting crowds in Los Angeles.

LRAD (Long-Range Acoustic Device), also known as a sound cannon or acoustic hailing device, is a specialised loudspeaker designed to transmit high-powered sound over long distances for communication or crowd control. It focuses sound in a narrow beam, potentially reaching up to 5,500 meters. LRADs are used by law enforcement, military, and maritime authorities for purposes like crowd management, negotiations, and deterring piracy.

The LRAD produces sound waves within the human hearing range, typically between 20 and 20,000 Hz, in a 30-degree cone.

While designed to be non-lethal, the high decibel levels (up to 160 dB at one meter) can potentially cause hearing damage or discomfort, especially for those in close proximity.

