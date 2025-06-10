White Flight: Last Remaining Whites in Britain Could Live in Outer Hebrides

The report that white British people will be a minority in less than 40 years time was a no-brainer, you don’t need to do an expensive study to know that. A Leicester street where there is only one white family left is a harrowing story about the massive influx from Asia and Africa and other third world zones. Britain, thanks to socialist policies, has become a Third World country. Nothing works any more, no one can get a doctor’s appointment and the tiny windy roads are car parks where no one even indicates on a turn or is insured. The schools are full of kids talking foreign languages, the buses and trains smell like body odour and curry, and the universities are full of lucrative foreign students, who, if they were not there, would cause each institution to go belly up. White flight is a very real phenomenon, and it has been happening ever since the mass unfettered influx into these tiny isles. Whites in Britain do not have a future any more.

Can this tragic deletion of an entire race of people ever be reversed? Can white flight be stopped? Well, the only white people breeding are the benefits class of people. The educated middle and upper classes have all but stopped breeding, and even if there was a slight up tick it would not make much of a difference anyway. Because of Labour’s discriminatory anti-aspiration punitive tax schemes, most of the educated professionals, entrepreneurs and millionaires have already left the UK. The Labour government do not make things easier for the population because any form of aspiration or growth is quashed on the spot. What’s the point in making over £100,000 per annum when over 70% of that is removed and given to the feckless, fake asylum seekers, Big State pensions, or other useless profligate socialist schemes? There is absolutely no point in working hard in modern socialist Britain because you will never get anything for it.

Everyone’s on the take now in Britain. The benefits paid to non-British people in the country every year is £12 billion alone. That’s a very small portion of the massive bills that mass immigration creates, with no benefit to the country’s economy. The country is being bled dry, and soon there will be nothing left. That’s how socialism works, they bleed everything dry until there’s only one penny left, and then everyone’s poor, but here’s the twist — everyone’s equal then. That’s the final insult and the purpose of socialism as a political doctrine — equality. Indeed, there is equality in poverty, one only has to look at Venezuela or Cuba to see that, but of course high party officials there are the only ones who can afford a life of luxury whilst everyone else is piss poor.

Britain has been cursed with socialism ever since the 19th century, and the ultimate goal, as Lenin very firmly stated about socialism, is that it becomes communism. “The goal of socialism is communism.” If you look at history, you can see that socialism always ends in three things: poverty, destruction, and communism. The Great British Empire was killed off by socialists, and even to this day Britain’s last bastions around the world are being plundered and given away at great cost by socialist prime ministers and their decolonisation crusades.

Britain is now a Third World toilet. It is a dumping ground for the Third World, as they stream across the Channel from France, who are more than glad to have their navy escort the boats across the sea.

There is no hope for Britain, simply because it has been demoralised and defeated from within by soviet political ideologies like socialism and wokism. Its illustrious history is now a faeces splattered stain upon the annals of a time of past greatness, sadly now there is nothing left but mediocre grey monotony in death, a bloated carcass moving with maggots.

What do you do as an Englishman or woman when your entire identity is stripped from you, where you are made to feel ashamed of your ancestors, where your history is disavowed, where even the colour of your skin is now an anomaly in the country your forefathers existed for thousands of years?

The Russians or Chinese do not need to invade Britain to defeat it, because it has been defeated by the socialists, the Marxists, the communists. In fact, the socialists will surrender immediately to their soviet brethren, the Maoist CCP and PLA if they ever land their boats at Dover. It would be a welcome moment of liberation for the British socialists.

The conquerors of a nation now come in rubber dinghies. They do not have to fight at the Battle of Hastings, they simply paddle over and get a 4-star fucking hotel, benefits, free health care, free education and free housing. No wonder there is white flight when this sort of nonsense is allowed to go on.

Socialism has afforded this insanity, because no one has to fight for anything any more, no one has to earn anything any more and ultimately without these elements of human achievement and aspiration one only gets poverty, mediocrity and a lazy useless pathetic death.

Britain has no future, not under the socialism of Labour, the Conservatives, the Lib Dems, the Marxist Greens or dare we utter the words of the Reform Party who will not be able to change the embedded socialist structures that make up the entire governmental state system. When all the civil servants, the departments, the NHS, the schools, the universities, the military, the entire fucking structure is socialist, no other political ideology can function over that base. It is nigh on impossible, unless the entire structure, the entire house of cards is demolished from top to bottom and rebuilt brick by brick without socialism, Marxism and communism.

Until then, it will be white flight to the Outer Hebrides for the remaining indigenous Brits, but even that place will eventually be overrun.