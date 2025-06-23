BREAKING: Iran Attacks US Bases in Qatar With Missiles

Shit just went up a notch or four. Iran has launched a missile attack against US bases in the Middle East.

The al Udeid air base in Qatar was hit by Iranian missiles, and the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq had its air defences turned on.

US bases in northern Iraq have also been put on high alert.

Explosions were heard over Doha shortly after Qatar shut down its airspace.

The White House said they were closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

The US Centcom headquarters are located at the base, and British military personnel rotate through it as well.

Footage captures the launch of PATRIOT interceptors in Qatar, engaging incoming Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base. pic.twitter.com/AOvcTRTpu0 — GMI (@Global_Mil_Info) June 23, 2025

Story developing …