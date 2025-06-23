17.7 C
London
Monday, June 23, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldBREAKING: Iran Attacks US Bases in Qatar With Missiles
World

BREAKING: Iran Attacks US Bases in Qatar With Missiles

DOHA - Qatar - Iran has attacked US bases in the country, potentially escalating the conflict.

Daily Squib
By War. Editor
ai
us base attack qatar

Shit just went up a notch or four. Iran has launched a missile attack against US bases in the Middle East.

The al Udeid air base in Qatar was hit by Iranian missiles, and the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq had its air defences turned on.

US bases in northern Iraq have also been put on high alert.

Explosions were heard over Doha shortly after Qatar shut down its airspace.

The White House said they were closely monitoring potential threats to Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

The US Centcom headquarters are located at the base, and British military personnel rotate through it as well.

Story developing …

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Iran to Mobilise Woke Army to Disrupt West
Daily Squib
War. Editorhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.