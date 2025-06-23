Iran to Mobilise Woke Army to Disrupt West

Much like all other woke movements that have destabilised the West like BLM, MeToo, ANTIFA, Palestine Action, Just Stop Oil, anti-ICE, No Kings, the Iranians want to utilise the far-left Woke Marxist-aligned NGOs to destabilise Western countries, predominantly the USA.

The majority of these organisations in the Woke Army are proxies for foreign interests that are attempting to incite political violence and chaos in the United States.

According to journalist, Asra Nomani, the Woke Army will take the Islamic Republic of Iran’s war to America’s streets.

Watch America’s streets. The Woke Army will take the Islamic Republic of Iran’s war to America’s streets. The Woke Army will serve as a proxy for the government of Iran, attempting to unleash mayhem to bring the war to America. Already just hours before U.S. bombs dropped in… pic.twitter.com/e9oIok8WTc — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 22, 2025

These woke Marxist organisations utilise professional agitators and protestors whose main objective is disruption, chaos and demoralisation.

🚨Deranged leftist paid protestor says she wants to destroy Israel then I expose her! Soros is behind it all with proof. WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/vIeOdQ4oHn — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) June 22, 2025