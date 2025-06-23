17.7 C
London
Monday, June 23, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldIran to Mobilise Woke Army to Disrupt West
World

Iran to Mobilise Woke Army to Disrupt West

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - The brutal Iranian regime wants to mobilise a Woke Army proxy in Western nations to disrupt and cause chaos.

Daily Squib
By Tess Tickles
ai
woke marxist ngo IRAN Woke Army

Much like all other woke movements that have destabilised the West like BLM, MeToo, ANTIFA, Palestine Action, Just Stop Oil, anti-ICE, No Kings, the Iranians want to utilise the far-left Woke Marxist-aligned NGOs to destabilise Western countries, predominantly the USA.

The majority of these organisations in the Woke Army are proxies for foreign interests that are attempting to incite political violence and chaos in the United States.

According to journalist, Asra Nomani, the Woke Army will take the Islamic Republic of Iran’s war to America’s streets.

These woke Marxist organisations utilise professional agitators and protestors whose main objective is disruption, chaos and demoralisation.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
IRAN: From Gardens and Poetry to Oppression and Fear
Next article
BREAKING: Iran Attacks US Bases in Qatar With Missiles
Daily Squib
Tess Tickleshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.