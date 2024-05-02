Russia, China and Iran Behind Pro-Palestine Pro-Hamas Protests

Sowing discord amongst your enemies is an old and tested form of clandestine warfare that has been practised since time immemorial. The current pro-Palestine pro-Hamas protests and riots happening in America and soon to come to Russell universities in the UK are conduits for fomenting civil disorder, chaos, demoralisation and fracturing Western society further. It is to be expected that foreign players are watching with glee as the riots and chaos develop.

Demoralisation from within nations

Universities are the key to demoralisation of any nation because they are places where the so-called education of the next generation takes place. Students are utilised for indoctrination because they are extremely pliable to manipulation and propaganda. This is why they are a prime target for the purpose of demoralisation by enemies of the West.

Indoctrination through agents planted on campus, and the constant flood of anti-Western, anti-Israeli propaganda is endemic. The omnipresent spectre of tension is manipulated and coerced by pariah nations like Russia, Iran and China to cause discord and rioting that destabilises Western society from the core of its educational institutions.

The technique of indoctrination

The process of indoctrination occurs by clever placement and flooding of propaganda, as well as constant repetition. Through repetition of any slogan the protesters display their indoctrination levels, and within the protests, influencer agents will be working hard to build up the group’s emotional excitement levels regarding whatever subject they are indoctrinating the pliant crowd with. Many of the people who are indoctrinated will not know why they are chanting whatever they are told to chant by their controllers, but because they feel empowered by a group dynamic, they will continue on blind to the intricacies of actual global dynamics and who is manipulating them to protest.

Fracturing already severely damaged societies from within

By fracturing the society of your enemy, the players involved are priming their target for instability and disunion. What better state than complete chaos and disharmony would you want your enemy to be before any planned war? The West is thus ripe for the picking when it comes to causing disarray and insurrection. If you can cause your enemy to crumble internally first before you walk in and clean up then you have achieved and completed the majority of your objective, and this is what China, Russia and Iran are counting on by inciting the pro-Hamas protests and riots.

Intelligence agencies within the West will now have a huge task on their hands in trying to counteract this form of external manipulation, as well as noting down the names and identities of each and every student/professor who has been manipulated by outside enemies for the purposes of demoralisation and agitation. The only bonus to this entire sordid process is that agencies will know the names and identities of more people within our borders who are anti-Western agitators and threats.