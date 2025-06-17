Israel Has Opened Once in a Lifetime Chance to Neutralise Iran For USA

The Iranian military hierarchy have been clinically and expertly dispatched by the insanely expert Israeli Mossad and IDF tactical operations. Crucial strategic sites, oil facilities, power grids have been disabled in Iran. Iranian bunkers have been breached, and the icing on the cake is that there is no air support for Iran, they have nothing in the air, therefore are vulnerable to air attack at any location in the crippled country. This is a once in a lifetime chance not only for Israel but for the USA.

Iran, all this time has been hiding behind its proxies causing mayhem and chaos in the Middle East, and behind their bluster and big words, their infrastructure and military strength is nothing but a small dog barking behind a fence. Take the fence away, and the dog flees with its tail between its legs.

We provided a plan for this in 2024.

Coordinated mass strikes Essentially, disabling Iran’s ability to function can be achieved in a number of steps. First, all communications, utilities, power, water, and transport centres should be destroyed beyond immediate repair. All military sites should be liquidated, including underground facilities utilising bunker buster bombs. All uranium enrichment and nuclear sites should be destroyed. All airports, runways, and shipping ports should be destroyed. All oil refinery and processing plants should be completely destroyed. All governmental, religious facilities should be destroyed, along with all media facilities. If there are attempts to block the Straits of Hormuz, the Iranian naval vessels should be eliminated, as all other Iranian military movement that is attempted within or without the country. Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria should be destroyed with extreme prejudice so they are no longer a threat to anyone. Coordinated missile strikes would be conducted on a 24-hour basis until the mission is complete.

Trump needs to seize the moment now, or it will be lost forever. He could go down as the US president who took Iran, and humbled the Mullahs who have been ruling the oppressed people of the country with a brutal fist for many decades.

Never look a gift horse in the mouth, and if Trump fluffs this, the Iranians will simply move their nuclear sites elsewhere and continue enriching their uranium and building nuclear missiles to either sell off or to nuke Israel.

This is an existential moment, not only for Israel, but for the entire globe. If the Iranians were allowed to continue building nuclear missiles like Obama and Biden allowed, then the entire globe could be clouded in a green noxious irradiated mess, but Israel stepped up to the plate and went all in to stop them. There is one variable though that the West needs to watch out on, and that is the spectre of Iranian sleeper cells who are stationed in Western countries. Hopefully, these can be neutralised before they cause any damage.

It is now up to the USA and Trump to seal the deal, and put an end to this Iranian nuclear race once and for all. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that should not be squandered.

