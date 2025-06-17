17.7 C
London
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldIranian Regime Escalates Operation True Promise III
World

Iranian Regime Escalates Operation True Promise III

TEHRAN - Iran - The Iranian regime is escalating the war with Operation True Promise III by increasing the volume of missiles fired on Israel.

Daily Squib
By The War Room
ai
iran missiles Operation True Promise III

The Iranian regime has vast bunkers stockpiled with missiles and drones, and has now escalated the Operation True Promise III to counteract the assault on their country by Israel’s pre-emptive attack to thwart Iran’s race to build nuclear bombs.

The missiles en route towards Israel resemble something from an apocalyptic doomsday film scenario.

Iranian TV was attacked live on air.

ELIMINATED

Much of the Iranian regime’s military and scientific hierarchy have already been eliminated by Israeli precision strikes. There are rumours that Ayatollah Ali Khameini is ready to flee to Russia, or may have already fled. Unfortunately, he should have been eliminated in the first instance, but the decision was thwarted by Trump.

The Iranians are floundering because they have no control over their own airspace, as the Israelis strategically removed any threat to their air force which is now operating over Iran with impunity. No war can be won without air superiority, and in this instance Iran has already lost. Their only discourse is to fire dumb missiles with limited targeting capabilities towards Israel or fall back on the Hormuz.

China and Russia are supplying the Iranians with as many military supplies as possible. Two giant cargo planes flying from China to Iran turned off their tracking signals before entering Iranian airspace.

 

flight china tehran

Henry Kissinger: “If You Can’t Hear the Drums of War You Must Be Deaf”

Henry Kissinger: “The Delightful Drums of War Beat Louder Every Day”

Henry Kissinger’s WW3 Ghost: “Drums of War So Loud They Hurt My Ears”

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Economic Migrant in Asylum Hotel Gives British Homeless Person 10 Pence
Daily Squib
The War Roomhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.