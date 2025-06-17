Iranian Regime Escalates Operation True Promise III

The Iranian regime has vast bunkers stockpiled with missiles and drones, and has now escalated the Operation True Promise III to counteract the assault on their country by Israel’s pre-emptive attack to thwart Iran’s race to build nuclear bombs.

Operation True Promise III has just escalated — the next phase is officially in motion. *File footage. pic.twitter.com/OM0ZbALUIB — Daily Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) June 16, 2025

The missiles en route towards Israel resemble something from an apocalyptic doomsday film scenario.

Iranian TV was attacked live on air.

⚡️#BREAKING ISRAEL JUST BOMBED IRANIAN TV LIVE ON AIR pic.twitter.com/64MhciG1dq — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 16, 2025

Much of the Iranian regime’s military and scientific hierarchy have already been eliminated by Israeli precision strikes. There are rumours that Ayatollah Ali Khameini is ready to flee to Russia, or may have already fled. Unfortunately, he should have been eliminated in the first instance, but the decision was thwarted by Trump.

The Iranians are floundering because they have no control over their own airspace, as the Israelis strategically removed any threat to their air force which is now operating over Iran with impunity. No war can be won without air superiority, and in this instance Iran has already lost. Their only discourse is to fire dumb missiles with limited targeting capabilities towards Israel or fall back on the Hormuz.

כמו אש מן השמיים, הטילים שלנו יורדים. עזבו את פלסטין לפני שההיסטוריה תחזור על עצמה. pic.twitter.com/Lp1nMDfucv — Daily Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) June 16, 2025

China and Russia are supplying the Iranians with as many military supplies as possible. Two giant cargo planes flying from China to Iran turned off their tracking signals before entering Iranian airspace.