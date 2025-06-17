Can Beth Mead Break into the List of England’s Top Scorers?

When Beth Mead lifted the European Championship trophy at Wembley in 2022, she wasn’t just celebrating a historic win—she was launching herself into footballing greatness. The Lionesses have high expectations, and when Europe’s elite go to head, the football betting odds show it’s a close call between England, France, Germany, and world champions Spain.

Mead’s six-goal haul at Euro 2022 earned her the Player of the Tournament award and placed her among the few to hit that mark in a single championship. It was a sensational debut on the biggest stage, cementing her reputation as one of Europe’s most clinical forwards.

Now 30, Mead is back firing for both club and country—and firmly chasing records. She’s just four goals away from becoming the all-time leading scorer in European Championship history, a remarkable feat considering her absence from the 2023 World Cup due to injury. That setback, which forced her to miss England’s run to the final, only adds weight to what she’s poised to achieve now. Mead is also closing in on England’s all-time top five scorers.

On the cusp of rewriting the record books, now is the perfect time to look back at the greatest goal scorers in the history of the England women’s national team—and assess how close she is to joining their ranks.

1. Ellen White – 52 goals in 113 appearances

A modern-day legend of the women’s game, Ellen White leads the charts with 52 goals. Renowned for her intelligent movement and clinical finishing, White was a mainstay through several generations of Lionesses squads and played a pivotal role in England’s rise to global prominence. She retired after the 2022 Euros, leaving behind a legacy that Mead now has in her sights.

2. Kelly Smith – 46 goals in 117 appearances

Kelly Smith was England’s original superstar — a flair-filled forward with world-class technique and unmatched creativity. Injuries often disrupted her international career, but when fit, she was simply unstoppable. Smith was the face of women’s football in England for over a decade and remains one of the most beloved figures in the sport.

3. Kerry Davis – 43 goals in 90 appearances

A pioneer for the women’s game in the 1980s and 90s, Kerry Davis was England’s leading goalscorer for years. With 43 goals in just 90 appearances, her goal-per-game ratio was outstanding. Davis was also the first Black woman to represent England and paved the way for the generations that followed.

4. Karen Walker – 41 goals in 86 appearances

Karen Walker was a key figure in England’s attack throughout the 90s, known for her power, aerial presence and relentless drive. Her 41-goal tally came in an era before the women’s game enjoyed widespread visibility, making her achievements even more impressive. She remains a cult hero among long-time supporters.

5. Fara Williams – 40 goals in 172 appearances

While Fara Williams may be more renowned for her midfield tenacity and longevity, her goal tally speaks volumes about her consistency. England’s most-capped player ever, with 172 appearances, Williams regularly chipped in with penalties and long-range strikes. Her durability and leadership made her a mainstay for nearly two decades.

Currently sitting just outside this elite group, Beth Mead is now on 36 international goals, and if fitness permits, she could easily break into the top five in the next year. With her eye for goal, composure under pressure, and sharp link-up play, she’s more than capable of catching and even overtaking some of the greats ahead of her.

Her six-goal haul at Euro 2022 was not just a breakout moment — it was the beginning of a legacy. If Mead can add more goals at Euro 2025 in Switzerland, not only could she top the tournament’s all-time scoring list, but she’ll cement her place among the Lionesses’ best ever.