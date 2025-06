Only six months ago, Keir Starmer called anyone who wanted a national enquiry into the Pakistani child grooming gangs as “far-right”. The Labour government last week instated a national enquiry into the child grooming scandal by Pakistani gangs.

Another U-turn

“Labour is now proudly a far-right party. We are doing the exact same thing that I labelled as far-right only six months ago,” a jubilant Keir Starmer revealed today before goose-stepping away.

Heil!