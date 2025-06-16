17.7 C
London
Monday, June 16, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldBoris Johnson Had a Spiffing Father's Day
World

Boris Johnson Had a Spiffing Father’s Day

LONDON - England - Apparently, former Tory PM Boris Johnson had a wonderful time on Father's Day on Sunday.

Daily Squib
By Crescite et multiplicamini
ai
BORIS JOHNSON KIDS FATHERS DAY

According to Boris Johnson, he had a spiffing Father’s Day on Sunday.

“I never knew how many kids I’ve sprogged! I had an absolutely spondifulous time.”

Amongst the three hundred children, there were a number of newborns also present, approximately 38 turned up with their various mothers pushing prams.

“We put them all in the garden and each one had a gift for me. Some of the Father’s Day gifts were demands for child maintenance payments, but oh well, it goes with the territory, eh! Woof, woof!” Boris said after the event.

 

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
Previous article
Starmer: “Labour is Now Far-right For Instating Grooming Gang Enquiry”
Daily Squib
Crescite et multiplicaminihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.