Boris Johnson Had a Spiffing Father’s Day

According to Boris Johnson, he had a spiffing Father’s Day on Sunday.

“I never knew how many kids I’ve sprogged! I had an absolutely spondifulous time.”

Amongst the three hundred children, there were a number of newborns also present, approximately 38 turned up with their various mothers pushing prams.

“We put them all in the garden and each one had a gift for me. Some of the Father’s Day gifts were demands for child maintenance payments, but oh well, it goes with the territory, eh! Woof, woof!” Boris said after the event.