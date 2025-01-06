Starmer Says That Standing Up For Child Rape Victims is Far Right

The same smears that enabled the terrible rape of thousands of underage English girls by predominantly Pakistani grooming gangs was used today by the former CPS director in charge of the cover-up, Keir Starmer. He, today, labelled all people concerned with the child rape crimes as far-right.

Along with Labour blocking an enquiry into the cover-up of the crimes whilst under the “leadership” of Keir Starmer as CPS head, today, he compounded his disgraceful actions by labelling people calling for a full enquiry as “right-wing sympathisers”.

The Prime Minister was the director of public prosecutions at the CPS between 2008 and 2013 when many of the grooming gangs were active.

Keir Starmer’s tone in blaming the far-right and “misinformation” is exactly the same he utilised after the Southport stabbings, and is a well orchestrated method in smearing people who care about the victims of heinous crimes committed by ethnic groups. Another technique used by the likes of Keir Starmer was to question the credibility of the victims of the rape gangs, adding to the cover-up.

The far-right does exist, but not everyone who is concerned about actions from certain ethnic groups should be tarred with the same brush.

A fresh investigation into the scandal is being demanded by politicians from the Conservative and Reform parties but is being blocked by Labour to safeguard the Starmer CPS cover-up operation whilst he headed the organisation.