17.7 C
London
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
secret satire society
HomeEntertainmentI'm a TikTok Food Scientist... These Are the Things I Would NEVER...
Entertainment

I’m a TikTok Food Scientist… These Are the Things I Would NEVER Eat

CALIFORNIA - USA - A highly respected TikTok food scientist has revealed the foods she would never eat.

Daily Squib
By Barbara Seville
ai
TikTok scientist

A TikTok food scientist featured in the Daily Mail ‘news’ site has revealed the foods she would ‘never’ touch – due to their high-risk nature.

The expert, who posts under username @donteatanythingyousillybastards, who has no qualifications whatsoever, shared the foods she would never eat as they pose significant threat to one’s health.

“Number one, is food,” the food scientist explained in a TikTok video.

The expert even listed 5 foods she would never eat and the recipe for preparing them.

1. food (recipe – don’t put anything into a bowl, mix for two hours, put into an air fryer for 8 hours, serve)
2. food (recipe – sit down on sofa, pick up mobile phone, doom scroll for 16 hours on TikTok)
3. food (recipe – put nothing in the oven, don’t switch it on, go for a long walk)
4. food (recipe – go to a piercing parlour, get your nipples pierced and a bull nose ring)
5. food (recipe – sit down on sofa, pick up mobile phone, doom scroll Mail Online for 16 hours)

The TikTok scientist now plans to make another useful TikTok video on what food to eat even though all food is bad and should not be eaten, next week.

*written in the style of a DM article

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
Starmer Says That Standing Up For Child Rape Victims is Far Right
Next article
Should Criminals Be Let Off If They Are From Certain Ethnic Groups?
Daily Squib
Barbara Sevillehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.