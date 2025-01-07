Should Criminals Be Let Off If They Are From Certain Ethnic Groups?

This is the question. Should people who commit horrific crimes be let off just because they come from certain ethnic groups? This is what the woke progressives who are in charge of Britain’s compromised and ineffective criminal justice system have been doing for decades.

If you commit a crime, it should not matter what ethnic group you come from, everyone should be treated the same when it comes to justice.

Punishment for rape in Pakistan under Pakistani law is either the death penalty or imprisonment of between ten and twenty-five years. For cases related to gang rape, the punishment is either the death penalty or life imprisonment. In Britain, gangs of Pakistani rapists committed heinous crimes against children, yet for decades these crimes were ignored and covered-up because the CPS, under Keir Starmer, did not want to look like “racists”. How the fuck is that justified?

There is no point in importing millions upon millions of people into any country if those people do not bother to integrate, and if they are given rights above those of the indigenous population, because that’s what Labour and the socialist Conservatives have done. Many of the imported unskilled migrants come from backward Third World countries where medieval cultural attitudes to women are the norm, which are wholly incompatible with the West.

What Britain has turned into today is a dystopian cunt hole of a nation which is fractured beyond repair. Each town, each city now has ghettos where people who have been hurriedly fast tracked into these places are separate from the rest of the indigenous population. This applies to continental Europe as well as Britain. White flight is a very real thing, as soon as any area is inundated by a foreign (mostly third world) mass, true English people immediately vacate the area because to them, that spot has now been permanently tainted. London, for example, has always been a cosmopolitan city, but today it is not cosmopolitan, it is Third World. No one even speaks English any more in the fucking capital city. Try going on a bus, and you will have people dressed in full ethnic costumes shouting into their phones at loud volume in some language that is not English, whilst spitting all over the floor or putting their bare feet up on the seat, maybe cleaning in between their toes before flicking the bits onto someone’s head sitting in front of them. Don’t bother driving a vehicle in London either, no one knows the highway code, or has bothered to pass a British driving test or has insured their vehicle. No one fucking indicates, they just turn. If you do manage to go over 12 MPH on a London road you’re fucking lucky because the roads are either full of rickshaws or Eastern European window cleaners who will gladly flob a massive greeny on your windscreen at the traffic lights, then ask you for money after the horrific act.

There is some good news though, we’ve got another four years of Labour government. Enjoy!