17.7 C
London
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldLabour Awards Work-From-Home Benefits to Grooming Gangs
World

Labour Awards Work-From-Home Benefits to Grooming Gangs

ROCHDALE - England - In order to safeguard Labour votes and PM Keir Starmer, grooming gangs will be given extra benefits.

Daily Squib
By Ray Purr
ai
grooming gangs
Shameful Labour has blocked an enquiry into grooming rape gangs by predominantly Pakistani criminals

It’s not just the Big State civil service and train drivers who get a good deal under Labour, grooming gangs which operate in many parts of the country will be allowed to work from home, and allowed a 4-day grooming rape week.

“Even Pakistani rapists need a few days off from grooming and gang raping young English girls. Because these people are core Labour voters in many Northern and Midlands counties, we are not only halting any enquiries into these gangs but enabling them to continue what they are doing without fear of prosecution,” Labour Safeguard minister, Jess Phillips, told a Birmingham reporter on Tuesday.

An unnamed groomer from Rotherham was appreciative of the new Labour grooming gangs initiative.

“Labour gets my vote again. Thank you. I just had a hard night raping and grooming outside the local school. Thanks to Labour, I can have times to rest and conduct grooming and rape operations from my home and kebab house business.”

PM Keir Starmer also gave the new grooming gang Labour scheme his thumbs up.

“Anyone who disagrees with my decisions is a far-right fascist! Next!”

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
ds-freedom-expression-banner
Previous article
Should Criminals Be Let Off If They Are From Certain Ethnic Groups?
Daily Squib
Ray Purrhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.