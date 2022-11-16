Man Actually Believes a Single Word Uttered From TikTok ‘Influencer’

BUCKINGHAMSHIRE - England - A man has confessed that he actually believes what a TikTok influencer says on the Chinese social network.

By
Ding Dong
-
tiktok
A 28-year-old man from High Wycombe revealed today that he actually believed a single word from a TikTok influencer.

“Yes, what the TikTok influencer said must be true because he has over 40 million subscribers and over 200 million views. Everything he said must be true just from the sheer number of likes on what he said,” the man revealed.

The Chinese controlled social network TikTok is well-known to security agencies as a tool utilised by the CCP to destabilise Western countries with inane, useless videos and dangerous disinformation.

