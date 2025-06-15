Council Tax, Poll Tax – If you want payment, just send an invoice!

We are posting here a little piece of English ingenuity that should go down as a legendary piece of brinkmanship that many have sort of known for a long time but have not dared to contest. If yet another huge council tax demand flops through your letterbox, it is not in essence a legal demand and can be dismissed under British law. Unless the council in question can send you an invoice for payment as required by the Bills of Exchange Act 1882, then the said council has no right to demand money from you or threaten you.

Credit must also go to YouTuber Richard Vobes who has been unfairly demonetised and hounded simply for conducting some stellar investigative work. Support him through the links at the bottom of his video about the Mafia Council Tax con.

Across the country, under the Labour government, council tax bills are currently rising at levels never before seen.