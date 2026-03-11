TRUMP: Kill One Ayatollah – Get Another One Free

It’s certainly not the latest deal at Walmart or Target, but Trump sure likes a deal, and he got one when the Khamenei Ayatollah fella was blown into tiny pieces in his bunker to whoops of delight, only for the next morning, the Iranians presenting another mullah—Khamenei’s friggin’ son.

Declaring victory too early sucks when you get some serious horizontal escalation, just like what happened in Nam.

The Strait of Hormuz now has mines bobbing all over the place, and the oil price may have reduced slightly yesterday, but let us analyse the fundamentals here. Oil traders have the foresight to know this shit ain’t over till The Don sings. The Iranians are hard-headed religious psychopaths and do not know the meaning of giving up, but when the heat hits the Donald, yep, he usually folds sharpish.

The Gulf of Tonkin and the Strait of Hormuz will now be etched in history.

Remember, if Trump really wants to win this thing, he needs to go balls deep, all in, no flip-flopping like a dilettante. Bury those motherfuckers; take them back to the Stone Age and obliterate every utility, communications, barracks, ship, factory, government building etc. He’s going to need boots on the ground in some capacity. Maybe now is a good time to test out some experimental ordnance, AI weapons, robotics, audio weapons, or whatever they play with at Groom Lake and Los Alamos or some underground facility in Nevada.

This is a fucking hornet’s nest — burn it!!!