IRAN ATTACK: Without Boots On the Ground There Will Be No Regime Change

Never underestimate heavily programmed Shiite robots in a conflict. These are humans so well programmed by their masters that they would gladly run into combine harvesters going at full speed. To fully clean out Iran, it would require a comprehensive bombing campaign of key infrastructure, and it would require mop-up operations after the initial purge.

🇮🇷 | Iranian War Anthem

IRAN IS READY FOR WAR — O the army of Imam Mehdi•

Be ready, Be ready for a War, in which there is no peace for the Enemy.

There is no guarantee the people will accept the American and Israeli action against the Iranian Mullah tyranny. Many Iranians may despise the Iranian regime, but at least for them, they are Iranian. Many of the people who protested have been killed off by the regime.

The people of Iran wanted us to deliver these messages to @realDonaldTrump

There is also the problem of the Strait of Hormuz, but that is something everyone knows about. If Trump wants to clean out the Mad Mullahs once and for all, he needs to put boots on the ground, and we all know what happens when that happens.

Prepare for risk-off on the stock markets and US futures potentially dropping 1-2% initially, with tech and growth stocks selling off hardest on Monday. Crypto also will probably succumb to panic selling, with BTC/USD taking the brunt. As for crude, there will be spikes in price, especially if the Strait is cut off, where 20% of the world’s oil passes through.

Iran is the final key, the key to the hornet’s nest that will open the doors to Satan’s asshole… and it looks like Trump elected to do the dirty deed.