We Keep Repeating: Britain Needs Cheap Energy, Production, Drilling in War Time NOT Net Zero

The lunatic Labour government must be manned by some really delusional people if they, time after time, day after day, hour after hour, do not understand the implications of what is happening globally. The tight octopus grip over Ukraine by Putin’s Russia; the Middle East in flames; Pakistan and Afghanistan at war; Myanmar, Africa, Venezuela, and other hot spots soon to open up. We warned in 2024 that in a time of war Net Zero was useless… and of course those warnings were not heeded. Net Zero can only be a true reality after the war and after the deluge, but during a war, you might as well bend over and get ready to be fucked up the arse by the enemy.

Incredibly, Labour is also now cutting the budget for military spending, instead choosing to divert funds to welfare and 5-star asylum hotels. The Office for Budget Responsibility has revealed a real-term cut of 0.7% in 2026-27.

War needs serious energy, oil, gas, electricity, and coal to produce and manufacture weapons, vehicles, ships, planes, infrastructure, and logistics. You cannot do anything with Net Zero energy…tanks cannot have fucking windmills on them, and battleships cannot have sails on them.

The idiotic morons shackled to Net Zero regulations from the EU in the Labour government are hindering Britain; they are damaging its capability to fight a war. What kind of stupid wanker thought that concreting over the oil wells in the North Sea was a good idea when the British government is buying at great cost oil and gas drilled from the same North Sea by Norway? Obviously common sense is not something this awful government is capable of, because if they had any common sense, they would fucking “Drill baby drill!” and not spend billions buying energy resources that are directly in their fucking waters.

We need ammunition, smart bombs, missiles, guns, tanks, jeeps, boats, ships, jets, radar, communications, trucks, and all the shit that needs to be in place to defend the UK from the encroaching augurs of World War III. We need big fucking warehouses in every town and city, big factories churning out drones by the million. We need steel mills everywhere; we need shipyards building submarines and ships. We need war production. We need to bring back coal-fired stations, nuclear power, oil drilling, fracking, and gas pipes all over the fucking place!

With Labour at the helm during a war, be prepared to lose your homes, hospitals, your schools, your livelihoods and everything you ever owned because these irresponsible sclerotic and blind pieces of shit have no fucking idea about what is to come. They are instead doubling down on DEI initiatives, woke insanity and NET FUCKING ZERO.