World

SWARM INTENSIFIES: Labour £40,000 Invite to Illegal Migrants

DOVER - England - Labour are to entice millions more illegal migrants into the UK with £40,000 pay incentives.

Daily Squib
By Veni, vidi, divitiis potitus sum
Imagine you get paid £40,000 to come to the UK illegally, and then you are deported. After a month or so you come back and collect another £40,000. Rinse and repeat ad infinitum to gain some serious riches. Thanks to Labour’s lucrative deals with illegal migrants, millions are queuing up across the Channel to come here and get rich.

Labour Migration Incentive Payments

“By next year, I hope to make £120,000 with three trips. I then syphon off the money to my accounts in Switzerland and France. This is a career for me,” Abdul al Ahrami, a Syrian economic migrant from Nice, France, told local news outlets.

The Iranian war will also see a massive increase in illegal migrant activity as many more flee the region.

The Labour government is even thinking of upping the taxpayer payoffs to £60,000 per illegal migrant, and the swarm of millions of third-world migrants will explode at such incentives.

Gold Mine

“This is a gold mine. Coming here illegally, we throw our papers into the sea before we arrive. It is luxury. Thank you, Labour government; you are the best. You put us up in 5-star hotels, jacuzzis, saunas, room service, heated swimming pools, and prostitutes while you ignore your own people for our benefit. We love you. Then you give us £40,000 to leave in a first-class lounge, and all we have to do is come back and come back and come back, and you pay us each time we leave. Beautiful. Thank you. Thank you from the top of my overflowing bank account!” another illegal migrant commented whilst flashing their designer sunglasses, top-of-the-range iPhone and Gucci clothes.

Don’t forget to work harder and for longer hours for less pay so that you can pay more tax to furnish the wonderful Labour policies enabling mass illegal migration.

