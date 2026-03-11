Iranian Regime Now Releasing AI-Generated Disinformation of Captured US Soldiers

This is getting desperate. The Iranian regime is now spamming social media sites with AI-generated disinformation videos that some people are taking for fact. Disinformation is utilised in wartime as a weapon in itself and in this case is being used to demoralise those who believe what they are seeing is true.

The origination of this disinformation is not known, but it does not necessarily have to come from Iran and could come from Russia or China, or any other country aligned against the USA.

The following video, which depicts U.S. soldiers as prisoners, is a prime example of such disinformation, and the U.S. government should be onto these videos, shutting them down. Unfortunately, social media sites do not bother, but it is surprising that the U.S. intelligence apparatus is allowing these videos to proliferate across the net.

🚨 JUST IN: Iran has released a video of captured U.S. soldiers… pic.twitter.com/ITvJPEbc9W — Iran Mil Updates (@lran_prees) March 10, 2026