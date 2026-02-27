17.7 C
Why the “Green” Cause Was Hijacked by the Marxist Communists

MANCHESTER - England - The Gorton and Denton by-election has been won by the Green Party, a political party hijacked by Marxist communists.

By
The Green Party’s victory at the Gorton and Denton by-election has left a rather nasty stain on politics within the UK. Specifically, the implementation of nefarious tactics to induce voter sentiment from foreigners living inside Britain. The Greens used divisive techniques to garner votes that employ sectarian politics by sharing campaign material in languages including Urdu and Bengali calling on voters to “punish” Labour over Gaza, as well as other methods of election manipulation. Therefore, the dumbed-down masses manipulated into voting for the Green Party did not know they were voting for a lunatic fringe of far-left, staunch Marxist communists — most of them can’t even read or write English.

The Green cause has been hijacked by the Marxists, as have other causes like the “Gaza” cause and any other “cause” that is ripe for the picking or conducive to manipulating and disrupting the system in any way.

Most people with any sense would not vote for a political party if it presents itself overtly as communist or Marxist, and this is why this political ideology had to go underground effectively under the mantle of “eco” and “green”.

