17.7 C
London
Monday, February 16, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldCancelled Elections Cancelled! "Comrades, this is a sad day for communism!"
World

Cancelled Elections Cancelled! “Comrades, this is a sad day for communism!”

GRIMSBY - England - This is a terrible day for communism. Our bid to thwart democracy has failed, as banned elections will now go ahead. Comrade Starmer is furious!

Daily Squib
By Magna Carta
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
niet-comrade-starmer-DEMOCRACY-FREE SPEECH capitalist swine Anti-British Starmer elections

This is a message to all comrades in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. We sadly announce that there has been a small instance of democracy during our transition from hard tyrannical socialism to full-blown communism. The cancelled elections have been cancelled, thus allowing democracy to occur. This is an affront to the political ideology of the Labour Party and our political principles of brutal totalitarian communism.

Vladimir Lenin: “The goal of socialism is communism.”

Comrade Starmer was taking his daily banya when he heard the terrible news.

“Comrades, apparatchiks, Bolsheviks, Stasi agents, train drivers, Marxist union representatives, high party members, NHS bosses, council fat cats, and the ordinary prole scum. Our transition to full communism to completely thwart any semblance of democracy in the country has sadly been spiked.

“We attempted to halt local elections, to halt jury trials, to destroy the last vestiges of freedom in Britain. To stop the Reform brigands led by the partisan Nigel Farage. He will now have a foothold in destroying our transition to communism.

“The Labour government is now regrouping, and we will find a way to thwart democracy once and for all.

“The Marxist Big State cannot be stopped; we will find a way, we will stop democracy because if we do not, Reform will come forth and destroy the important transitory process towards full communism!”

People’s Bulletin 39288

Janice Bucktrimble, 28, of Stasi Avenue, Dover, has been awarded a pint of chaptalised cat’s urine and 4 boxes of triple-used condoms. She reported her two young children, her husband, and her next-door neighbour for cheering when the democratic elections were reinstated. The criminals even shouted for “democracy.” They were taken away in the early hours of Monday morning and liquidated into Net Zero Juice. Remember – Look, Listen and Report!

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Barack Obama: “Aliens are real”
    Next article
    Another Setback For Communism – Stasi Disinfo Unit Has Been Rumbled
    Daily Squib
    Magna Cartahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.