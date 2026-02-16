Cancelled Elections Cancelled! “Comrades, this is a sad day for communism!”

This is a message to all comrades in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. We sadly announce that there has been a small instance of democracy during our transition from hard tyrannical socialism to full-blown communism. The cancelled elections have been cancelled, thus allowing democracy to occur. This is an affront to the political ideology of the Labour Party and our political principles of brutal totalitarian communism.

Vladimir Lenin: “The goal of socialism is communism.”

Comrade Starmer was taking his daily banya when he heard the terrible news.

“Comrades, apparatchiks, Bolsheviks, Stasi agents, train drivers, Marxist union representatives, high party members, NHS bosses, council fat cats, and the ordinary prole scum. Our transition to full communism to completely thwart any semblance of democracy in the country has sadly been spiked.

“We attempted to halt local elections, to halt jury trials, to destroy the last vestiges of freedom in Britain. To stop the Reform brigands led by the partisan Nigel Farage. He will now have a foothold in destroying our transition to communism.

“The Labour government is now regrouping, and we will find a way to thwart democracy once and for all.

“The Marxist Big State cannot be stopped; we will find a way, we will stop democracy because if we do not, Reform will come forth and destroy the important transitory process towards full communism!”

People’s Bulletin 39288

Janice Bucktrimble, 28, of Stasi Avenue, Dover, has been awarded a pint of chaptalised cat’s urine and 4 boxes of triple-used condoms. She reported her two young children, her husband, and her next-door neighbour for cheering when the democratic elections were reinstated. The criminals even shouted for “democracy.” They were taken away in the early hours of Monday morning and liquidated into Net Zero Juice. Remember – Look, Listen and Report!