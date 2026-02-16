17.7 C
London
Monday, February 16, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldBarack Obama: "Aliens are real"
World

Barack Obama: “Aliens are real”

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Former U.S. president Barack Obama has revealed during an interview that aliens are real.

Daily Squib
By KOI-5715.01
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
obaminoid alien aliens are real
An Obaminoid alien

During a recent interview, the former president of the United States, Barack Hussein Obama, revealed that aliens are real.

“There are aliens out there and all over here as well. I lied about Area 51, of course; that’s something that’s off limits. We’re back-engineering their stuff there.

“Ha, hah! I just pipped Trump to revealing the truth about aliens…plus I got the Nobel Peace Prize and he didn’t…take that, you stinking chump Trump!

“They’re called Obaminoid aliens. These aliens are everywhere and can shapeshift and use telepathy, plus they like spreading all sorts of shit amongst the human populations.

“Spreading transgenderism, mass homosexuality and that wonderful BLM/MeToo shit. They’re mischievous and love to create division and discord amongst Middle American white Christians especially.

“Big Mikey also told me these Obaminoids are here for a very good reason. Ahh, I’ve said too much. I, I, gotta go now!”

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Vladimir Putin: “Me and My Pet Frog”
    Next article
    Cancelled Elections Cancelled! “Comrades, this is a sad day for communism!”
    Daily Squib
    KOI-5715.01https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.